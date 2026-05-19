NOTICE OF PUBLIC WORKSHOP

Pursuant to section 286.011, Florida Statutes, notice is hereby given that the Choctawhatchee Bay Estuary Coalition will hold a workshop on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, beginning at 9:30 AM CST. The meeting will be held at the Walton County Board of County Commissioner Board Room, 571 E Nelson Ave, Defuniak Springs, Florida. This will be a regular meeting of the Choctawhatchee Bay Estuary Coalition. The Coalition consists of representatives of the Okaloosa, Walton, Washington and Holmes County Commissions and other members. The public is welcome to attend.

Two or more members of each of the Okaloosa, Walton, Holmes and Washington County Commissions may be attending the meeting.

Interested persons may participate in person or by internet or telephone. To participate by teleconference/video conference, participants must register using the following link: https://myokaloosa.zoom.us/meeting/register/pJ2NmWmASuaupD5sI5yjLg

The proceedings of the meeting will correspond to the agenda for this scheduled general meeting.

If any person decides to appeal, any decision made with respect to any matter considered at these proceedings, such person will need a record of the proceedings and may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceeding is made which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

The Choctawhatchee Bay Estuary Coalition adheres to the American Disabilities Act and will make reasonable modifications for access to these hearings or meetings upon request, in accordance with Section 286.026, Florida Statutes. Requests may be made to (850)609-5383 and must be made at least 48 hours in advance of the hearing or meeting in order to provide the requested service.