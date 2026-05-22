WiT Group Earns Multiple Hermes Creative Awards for Branding and Website Design Excellence
WiT Group received a 2026 Hermes Creative Awards Platinum Award for the LIT Tech Solutions website project in the Website Graphic Design category.
WiT Group receives Platinum and Gold recognition in the 2026 Hermes Creative Awards for creative branding and website design.
Administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), the Hermes Creative Awards are an international competition that recognizes outstanding work in traditional and emerging media. The awards celebrate the creative professionals and agencies responsible for impactful marketing, branding, and communication campaigns across industries.
WiT Group received the following honors:
• Platinum — LIT Tech Solutions, Creative Design Websites
• Platinum — LIT Tech Solutions, Website Graphic Design
• Gold — Let Me Run, Creative Design Websites
• Gold — Let Me Run, Website Graphic Design
These recognitions highlight WiT Group’s commitment to creating visually compelling, strategically driven work that helps brands strengthen their digital presence and connect more effectively with their audiences.
The award-winning creative work was led by WiT Group Creative Director Aidan Eaton, who directed the branding, visual identity, and website design efforts across the recognized projects. Through a collaborative and strategy-focused approach, the projects combined strong branding, modern web design, and storytelling to deliver impactful results for clients across multiple industries.
The Platinum-winning work for LIT Tech Solutions focused on creating a polished and modern website experience that reflected the company’s innovative technology solutions and forward-thinking brand identity. The project emphasized clean design, intuitive navigation, engaging visuals, and a user-focused experience designed to strengthen the company’s digital presence and improve audience engagement.
WiT Group also earned Gold recognition for its work with Let Me Run, a nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring boys through running, character development, and mentorship. The redesigned website focused on improving usability, visual storytelling, and accessibility while creating a more engaging experience for parents, coaches, donors, and community members. The project helped modernize the organization’s online presence while supporting its mission-driven goals and outreach efforts.
The agency was also recognized for a recently completed brand identity system developed for an emerging organization, highlighting WiT Group’s continued strength in strategic creative work.
These awards reflect the passion, creativity, and dedication WiT Group brings to every project and client partnership. The agency is proud to see its work recognized by the Hermes Creative Awards and grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with clients to bring their brands and visions to life.
As a full-service digital marketing and creative agency, WiT Group continues to provide businesses and nonprofits with branding, website development, SEO, paid media, social media marketing, content strategy, and creative services designed to drive measurable growth and long-term success.
By combining strategic thinking with innovative design, WiT Group helps organizations build stronger brands, improve digital experiences, and create marketing campaigns that resonate with audiences in meaningful ways.
About WiT Group
WiT Group is a Charlotte-based digital marketing and creative agency specializing in branding, website design and development, SEO, paid advertising, social media marketing, and strategic creative services. The agency partners with businesses, nonprofits, and organizations to deliver impactful marketing solutions that drive engagement, visibility, and growth.
For more information, visit https://witgroupagency.com/
Maddie Bowman
WiT Group
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