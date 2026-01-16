WiT Group Listed in Charlotte’s Largest Digital Advertising & Marketing Agencies by the Charlotte Business Journal

WiT Group has been recognized by the Charlotte Business Journal as one of the area’s largest digital advertising and marketing agencies for 2025.

Being named a top ten agency in Charlotte is a huge accomplishment and indicative of the hard work that our team has put into growing this agency over the last five years.” — Josh Mangum

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WiT Group has been named to the Charlotte Business Journal list of Charlotte’s Largest Digital Advertising and Marketing Agencies, an annual report identifying the firms contributing to the region’s growing marketing and communications sector. The recognition highlights the agency’s continued expansion and its ongoing ability to support brands with comprehensive, strategy-driven marketing solutions.The listing reflects a year of steady growth for WiT Group, driven by increased demand for strategic digital advertising, brand development, and data-informed marketing programs. The agency’s capabilities span digital marketing , paid media, SEO, demand generation, creative development , and strategic consulting , allowing clients to consolidate their marketing efforts within a single, integrated partner. This structure has positioned WiT Group as a resource for organizations seeking stronger alignment between strategy, creative direction, and performance.WiT Group’s approach emphasizes a detailed understanding of each client’s business goals before any campaign or initiative is developed. By taking the time to assess market conditions, customer behavior, and competitive dynamics, the agency creates programs tailored to the distinct needs of each organization. This method has supported clients through website redesigns, brand positioning updates, digital advertising efforts, and full-funnel marketing strategies aimed at improving visibility and accelerating growth.The agency’s recognition by the Charlotte Business Journal also reflects the continued growth of the region’s marketing community. As more organizations invest in digital initiatives and long-term brand development, the need for reliable, strategically minded partners has expanded. WiT Group’s inclusion on this list highlights its role in supporting that growth and its commitment to helping clients navigate an increasingly dynamic digital landscape.Looking ahead, the agency is preparing to expand several areas of service, including enhanced analytics, advanced digital advertising capabilities, and additional support within brand development and content production. These initiatives are part of a long-term effort to deepen the agency’s expertise and strengthen the resources available to its national client base.

What Does Your Agency Do For You? WiT Group Promotional Video 2025

