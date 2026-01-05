WiT Group Hosts ‘AdVice’: Panel Discussion & Live Q&A on Marketing Your Business in 2026

WiT Group to host AdVice: Panel Discussion and Live Q&A — Marketing Your Business in 2026, an in-person event to help businesses prepare for what’s ahead.

CONCORD, NC, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WiT Group is proud to host AdVice: Panel Discussion and Live Q&A — Marketing Your Business in 2026, an in-person event designed to help business owners and marketers prepare for what’s ahead in the evolving marketing landscape. The event will take place on January 29, 2026, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Luck Factory Games in Concord, North Carolina. AdVice is a podcast series created by WiT Group that offers honest, practical advice for navigating today’s marketing challenges. This live event brings the podcast to life, creating space for meaningful conversation around how marketing is evolving—particularly as artificial intelligence continues to reshape the industry.The morning will bring together entrepreneurs, marketers, and business leaders who want to better understand how AI is influencing the future of marketing and how to use it strategically within their own organizations. Attendees will enjoy coffee, conversation, and meaningful networking before diving into an interactive marketing panel discussion.During the panel, industry experts will break down key topics, including:- When to use AI—and when not to- Practical AI applications for small and mid-sized businesses- How AI is shaping the future of marketing strategy- Real-world examples and actionable takeaways attendees can apply immediatelyParticipants are encouraged to submit questions ahead of time or ask them live during the event, ensuring the discussion reflects the topics and challenges that matter most to the audience.“AdVice was created to cut through the noise and give businesses real marketing advice they can trust,” said a representative from WiT Group. “This event extends that mission by helping local business owners walk away with clarity, confidence, and practical insights for 2026.”The event is open to business owners, entrepreneurs, and marketing professionals looking to learn, connect, and gain fresh perspectives on the role of AI in modern marketing.Event Details:What: AdVice — Panel Discussion & Live Q&A: Marketing Your Business in 2026When: January 29, 2026 | 8:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.Where: Luck Factory Games, Concord, NC - 305 McGill Ave NW Suite 80, Concord, NC 28027Space is limited. Attendees are encouraged to save their seat early—this is one event they won’t want to miss.For more information or to register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/panel-discussion-and-live-qa-advice-for-marketing-your-business-in-2026-tickets-1743322828509 or follow WiT Group on social media for updates.

What Does Your Agency Do For You? WiT Group Promotional Video 2025

