StudyFetch Launches Honen for Enterprise: An Agentic Learning Platform That Builds Training in Minutes

Companies have been forced to choose between fast training or quality training for decades. Honen ends that tradeoff, with an agentic course-editor that builds programs in minutes"” — CEO and Co-Founder Esan Durrani

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- StudyFetch today launched Honen for enterprise, an Agentic Learning Platform that builds, delivers, and continuously improves training in minutes rather than months, multiplying what L&D teams can do across an organization. Early courses on Honen have been built and deployed in under 30 minutes, including hands-on simulations and an AI tutor. An agentic course-editor builds every course in plain English, employees learn by doing alongside AI agents, and every course self-improves from learner signals. NVIDIA workforce development courses, including NVIDIA Academy and NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute coursework, are coming to Honen as part of StudyFetch's previously announced collaboration with NVIDIA.Every Honen course is built around an AI tutor that adapts pacing and explanations to each learner. Hands-on practice includes live scenarios in which a learner conducts a virtual client meeting and is graded on performance, as well as screen-share walkthroughs in which the AI tutor coaches them through configuring third-party software.Teams upload existing training documents, connect internal knowledge sources, or enter a topic, and Honen builds the full course structure in minutes. Administrators see in real time where teams are excelling and where they are getting stuck, and they can pose questions to the course agent directly, such as, "Learners are struggling with this topic, what is going on?" Honaen prepares the analysis, visualizes the findings, and, when asked, adjusts the course automatically."Companies have been forced to choose between fast training or quality training for decades," said Esan Durrani, CEO of StudyFetch. "Honen ends that tradeoff, with an agentic course-editor that builds programs in minutes and a personal teacher that stays with every employee."Honen is SOC 2 Type II certified with SAML 2.0 / OIDC authentication, AES-256 encryption at rest, full audit logging, and complete per-workspace data isolation.Honen is available to enterprise customers today. Enterprise teams can schedule a demo or get started at honen.com/enterprise.About StudyFetchStudyFetch is a technology company building AI-native learning products designed to strengthen comprehension and connect education with workforce readiness. The company operates two platforms: Honen, an Agentic Learning Platform built for enterprise customers, and StudyFetch, an AI-powered learning platform that has supported more than 8 million students across subjects ranging from introductory history to advanced medicine. Honen is being deployed by early enterprise customers in skilled trades and workforce development. Together, the platforms support students, educators, and organizations in building durable, real-world skills. For more information, visit honen.com and studyfetch.com.

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