New Study Finds an 'AI Literacy Gap' Among Students Using AI for Learning

92.9% of students use AI responsibly. Fewer than 1% prompt it well. Engaged students score nearly 10× higher on open-ended questions.

AI is becoming a primary interface for learning. The question is no longer whether students use it, but how they use it.” — Ryan Trattner CTO and Co-Founder

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new research report released today by StudyFetch , the AI-native learning platform used by more than seven million students globally, analyzed every message sent by 144,544 of its students to its AI tutor over a 50-day window. Data was de-identified and analyzed in aggregate.The study finds a wide gap between intent and execution among StudyFetch users:- Students aren't cheating when the AI is built for learning. 92.9% of 4.9 million interactions were classified as reflecting responsible learning intent.- But few students prompt AI well. Fewer than 1% consistently scored as high-quality on the study's prompt-quality rubric.- The performance gap is large. On open-ended questions, engaged students scored 31.9% vs. 3.3% for disengaged peers — a 28.6 percentage-point gap, roughly 10× on this base rate.- Education level didn't close the gap in this sample.AI literacy appears teachable. Among students who continued using the platform, most reached mid-level rubric proficiency after 10 to 15 interactions.These findings are correlational, drawn from observed behavior on a single platform. Full methodology, rubrics, statistical detail, and limitations are in the report."AI is becoming a primary interface for learning. The question is no longer whether students use it, but how they use it," said StudyFetch CTO and Co-Founder Ryan Trattner. "Communication quality appears closely tied to learning outcomes."The report argues that closing this gap may be one of the most important opportunities in education today.Read the full report and methodology: studyfetch.com/research/ai-literacy-2026About StudyFetch:StudyFetch is a technology company building AI-native learning products designed to strengthen comprehension and connect education with workforce readiness. The platform supports students, educators, and organizations in building durable, real-world skills.

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