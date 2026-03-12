StudyFetch Expands Access to NVIDIA Workforce Development Courses for High School Students Through New Honen Platform

By hosting NVIDIA workforce development courses within Honen, we are helping expand access to structured AI training for high school learners.

As artificial intelligence reshapes the global economy, students need access to industry-informed learning earlier in their academic journey.” — Ryan Trattner (CTO and Co-Founder)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- StudyFetch , a technology company building AI-native learning products, announced that NVIDIA workforce development courses will be made available to high school students in grades 9 through 12 through Honen , a new workforce training platform developed by StudyFetch.The expansion to include a specific workforce training platform reflects growing demand to connect secondary education with industry-aligned AI skills and professional training pathways.Through Honen, NVIDIA Academy and NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute coursework can be delivered within a structured, multi-format training environment designed for scalable deployment in school systems. The platform enables organizations to host expert-developed content while providing built-in AI guidance, comprehension checks, and progress tracking aligned to demonstrated understanding.“As artificial intelligence reshapes the global economy, students need access to industry-informed learning earlier in their academic journey,” said Ryan Trattner, Co-Founder and CTO of StudyFetch. “By hosting NVIDIA workforce development courses within Honen, we are helping expand access to structured AI training for high school learners.”Honen is designed to transform expert knowledge, including manuals, standards documents, and certification frameworks, into complete, multi-format courses in minutes. The platform supports certificates, comprehension-based progress tracking, and the ability to update training materials as standards evolve without disrupting learner progress.The collaboration will be highlighted by Ryan Trattner during his panel at NVIDIA GTC, where he will discuss scalable AI literacy models and workforce-aligned learning pathways for high school students. The session will explore how industry-developed content can be integrated into structured training systems to expand participation in future-ready learning.NVIDIA is supporting expanded access to its workforce development content through curriculum access and licensing, helping broaden participation in AI education and career pathways for secondary students.This initiative reflects continued collaboration between StudyFetch and NVIDIA to connect classroom learning with real-world workforce opportunities.For more information, visit www.studyfetch.com About StudyFetchStudyFetch is a technology company building AI-native learning products designed to strengthen comprehension and connect education with workforce readiness. The platform supports students, educators, and organizations in building durable, real-world skills.Media Contact:

