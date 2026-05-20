Axio BioPharma Appoints Jim Wilson to Advisory Board

ZEA Biosciences CEO joins Axio to support strategic growth and biomanufacturing innovation

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Axio BioPharma today announced the appointment of Jim Wilson, Chairman and CEO of ZEA Biosciences and Strategic Partner at Shepherd Ventures III, to the company’s advisory board.Wilson brings extensive experience across capital formation, operational strategy, and scaling emerging life sciences platforms. His appointment comes as Axio BioPharma continues advancing its federated intelligence coordination layer to improve coordination between pharmaceutical sponsors and manufacturing partners while preserving sponsor data ownership and control.Across biomanufacturing, pharma companies and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) often operate across fragmented software environments and disconnected operational systems. These silos can slow technology transfers, delay investigations, and limit the effectiveness of artificial intelligence initiatives that depend on structured, interoperable data.Axio BioPharma was built to address this challenge through a federated intelligence architecture that enables organizations to coordinate and connect their information across systems without requiring centralized data consolidation.“Jim understands both the operational and strategic realities facing modern biomanufacturing organizations,” said Justin Byers, CEO and Co-Founder of Axio BioPharma. “As the industry moves toward AI-enabled manufacturing and increasingly complex global partnerships, companies need a coordination layer that supports interoperability, operational visibility, and scalable decision-making. Jim’s experience building networks, structuring growth initiatives, and supporting emerging companies will be incredibly valuable as we continue scaling the platform.”Wilson currently serves as Chairman and CEO of ZEA Biosciences and recently joined Shepherd Ventures III as Strategic Partner, where he supports capital formation, strategic execution, and portfolio growth initiatives across life sciences and technology investments.“Across biotech and manufacturing, the same pattern continues to emerge: organizations are operating across disconnected systems, with critical operational coordination still dependent on manual processes,” said Wilson. “What attracted me to Axio is the company’s focus on solving that coordination layer challenge without forcing sponsors to relinquish ownership of their data. I believe that approach has the potential to fundamentally reshape the future economics and scalability of biotechnology.”Axio BioPharma’s broader platform strategy focuses on enabling operational coordination, AI-readiness, and structured interoperability across the biologics manufacturing ecosystem. The company is developing a coordination layer designed to support faster technology transfers, improved process visibility, and more scalable collaboration between sponsors and manufacturing partners.About Axio BioPharmaAxio BioPharma helps pharma sponsors and manufacturing partners overcome the data and system fragmentation that keeps AI in biomanufacturing from scaling beyond pilot programs. The company combines real laboratory execution with federated coordination across sites, systems, and partners, without requiring centralized data pooling or changes in ownership.Axio BioPharma's products include Forge, its U.S.-based high-throughput biologics laboratory platform, and Lattice, a federated intelligence layer designed to enable governed cross-site learning, interoperability, and AI-driven decision-making across sponsors and manufacturing partners.Focused on the intersection of biomanufacturing, digital systems, and AI governance, Axio was built to solve a coordination layer between sponsors and their manufacturing partners that enables faster technology transfers and AI-readiness without centralizing data or changing ownership.To learn more, visit www.axiobiopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn Media Contact:

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