Axio BioPharma Releases New Industry Report on the Future of AI-Enabled Biomanufacturing

New eBook provides a 2026 - 2029 outlook on AI in biomanufacturing and introduces an assessment framework for AI maturity

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Axio BioPharma today announced the launch of its new industry eBook, “AI in Biomanufacturing: How Operating Models, Digital Twins, and Federated Intelligence are Reshaping the Biologics Manufacturing Ecosystem.” The report provides a 2026–2029 outlook on how artificial intelligence is expected to transform biologics manufacturing, and why many organizations must first address deeper operational, digital, and governance gaps before AI can scale meaningfully.As biologics continue to occupy a central role in global drug development pipelines, manufacturing remains constrained by long cycle times, complex technology transfer, limited capacity, and growing reliance on CDMOs. At the same time, AI adoption has accelerated across life sciences, often outpacing the governance, integration, and operating models needed to support AI in regulated manufacturing environments.The new report argues that the primary barrier to AI in biomanufacturing is no longer algorithmic capability alone. Instead, AI adoption is gated by fragmented data systems, inconsistent sponsor-CDMO digital interfaces, unclear model lifecycle ownership, regulatory readiness, and the ability to move from isolated pilots to governed, repeatable deployment.“AI readiness in biomanufacturing is not simply a technical question. It is an operating model question,” said Dave Watrous, Chief Commercial Officer of Axio BioPharma and lead author of the report. “A model may be powerful, but if the underlying data foundation is fragmented, governance is unclear, or the sponsor-CDMO interface is not designed for digital collaboration, AI will remain trapped in pilots. This report was developed to help leaders understand what must be in place for AI to become a durable manufacturing capability.”A central feature of the eBook is the introduction of the Biomanufacturing AI Maturity Index (BAMI), a six-level maturity framework designed to help organizations assess how ready they are to deploy, govern, and scale AI across biologics manufacturing. BAMI evaluates readiness across five dimensions: data foundation and cross-system interoperability; model lifecycle governance and validation; process portability and model-driven technology transfer; operational integration across systems such as MES, LIMS, historians, and decision workflows; and regulatory alignment and inspection readiness.The report also introduces a BAMI-DPMM crosswalk, showing how AI capability is fundamentally constrained by underlying digital plant maturity. According to the report, many AI pilots fail not because the model is flawed, but because advanced AI is being deployed on insufficient digital foundations.“AI in biomanufacturing has to be grounded in the realities of how biologics are actually developed, transferred, manufactured, and regulated,” said Justin Byers, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Axio BioPharma and a contributor to the report. “At Axio, we believe the next phase of AI-enabled manufacturing will depend on combining real laboratory execution with digital infrastructure that can support governed learning across sites, systems, and partners. BAMI gives the industry a practical way to begin that conversation.”The eBook further explores the role of digital twins, advanced process monitoring, real-time release testing, and federated learning in the future of biologics manufacturing. Rather than assuming that all data can be centralized into a single repository, the report emphasizes the importance of federated intelligence, where sensitive data can remain local while standardized artifacts, features, models, and process-as-code are shared through governed interfaces.This federated approach reflects the reality of modern biologics manufacturing, which is distributed across sponsors, CDMOs, equipment vendors, software providers, cloud and AI partners, and regulators. The report suggests that organizations able to build trusted, interoperable, and inspection-ready systems for cross-site learning will be better positioned to realize the value of AI.“The technical opportunity is significant, but the systems challenge is just as important,” said Brian Staats, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Axio BioPharma and a contributor to the report. “For AI to scale in regulated biomanufacturing, organizations need more than dashboards or isolated models. They need data infrastructure, lifecycle controls, integration across operational systems, and architectures that can support learning without compromising confidentiality, compliance, or process integrity.”In addition to the report launch, Axio BioPharma is developing a self-assessment version of BAMI to help organizations evaluate operational readiness for AI-enabled biomanufacturing. The tool is being designed to help leaders assess where they are today, identify gaps across data, governance, operations, and partnerships, and begin building a practical roadmap for AI maturity.Organizations interested in being among the first to access the BAMI self-assessment, participate in future pilot discussions, or receive updates as development progresses are encouraged to join the BAMI Assessment Waitlist.Download the report and join the BAMI Assessment Waitlist at: https://axiobiopharma.com/bami About Axio BioPharmaAxio BioPharma helps pharma sponsors and manufacturing partners overcome the data and system fragmentation that keeps AI in biomanufacturing from scaling beyond pilot programs. The company combines real laboratory execution with federated coordination across sites, systems, and partners, without requiring centralized data pooling or changes in ownership.Axio BioPharma's products include Forge, its U.S.-based high-throughput biologics laboratory platform, and Lattice, a federated intelligence layer designed to enable governed cross-site learning, interoperability, and AI-driven decision-making across sponsors and manufacturing partners.Focused on the intersection of biomanufacturing, digital systems, and AI governance, Axio BioPharma helps organizations move beyond fragmented pilots toward scalable, inspection-ready operating models capable of supporting the next generation of biomanufacturing.To learn more, visit www.axiobiopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn Media Contact:

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