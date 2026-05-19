UltraSight™ Appoints Rick Geoffrion as Chairman of the Board

Leadership appointment supports continued expansion of AI-guided cardiac ultrasound across hospitals, health systems, and strategic partnerships

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- UltraSight™ , a leader in AI-guided cardiac imaging, today announced the appointment of Rick Geoffrion as Chairman of the Board. Mr. Geoffrion brings more than 35 years of medical technology leadership experience, including more than 30 years in the cardiovascular space, spanning interventional cardiology, circulatory support, structural heart, and medical device commercialization.Mr. Geoffrion has founded, co-founded or led the restructuring of six cardiovascular device companies, five of which were acquired by leading medical technology companies. His exits include Impella, where he served as Chairman, later acquired by Abiomed and ultimately by Johnson & Johnson; Mitralign, acquired by Edwards Lifesciences; Circulite, acquired by HeartWare; FlowMedica, acquired by AngioDynamics; and Pathway Medical, acquired by Bayer. Over the course of his career, he has raised more than $200 million in venture capital and held executive leadership positions at Boston Scientific, SciMed Life Systems, PercuSurge, Olympus, and Baxter.Mr. Geoffrion’s appointment comes as hospitals continue facing growing demand for cardiac imaging across emergency departments, inpatient units, cath labs, and critical care settings. Many health systems are also managing persistent staffing shortages and delays in obtaining echocardiography studies, particularly during nights, weekends, and high-volume periods.“Cardiac imaging is becoming more important across almost every part of the hospital, but many teams are still dealing with similar operational pressures, including limited imaging capacity, staffing shortages, and delays in getting studies completed,” said Rick Geoffrion, newly appointed Chairman of the Board at UltraSight™. “What is especially attractive about UltraSight™ is that the company is solving a real clinical workflow problem with a platform that is already gaining traction with hospitals and strategic partners. The technology helps more clinicians acquire reliable cardiac images at the bedside while maintaining the oversight and diagnostic standards that health systems expect. I see significant opportunity ahead as the company continues to scale.”“Mr. Geoffrion has spent his career helping cardiovascular technologies move from early development into real clinical adoption,” said Davidi Vortman, Chief Executive Officer of UltraSight™. “At the same time, leading health systems and medical device companies are increasingly recognizing AI-guided ultrasound as a scalable way to expand imaging access while maintaining clinical quality and physician oversight. Mr. Geoffrion brings a proven track record of building and scaling companies that have become essential to the cardiovascular care ecosystem. As we expand the UltraSight™ platform across health systems and deepen our strategic partnerships, his experience will be invaluable.”Mr. Geoffrion currently serves as Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Cyrano Therapeutics, Vice Chairman of The Mullings Group and serves on the External Advisory Council of the Cleveland Clinic. He is also a member of the Executive Committee and Board of Directors of the Medical Device Innovation Consortium (MDIC), a public-private partnership involving the FDA, CMS, and the medical device industry focused on advancing regulatory science and improving patient care.About UltraSight™UltraSight™ is an AI-powered medical imaging company advancing access to high-quality cardiac ultrasound through the UltraSight™ Echosystem. The Echosystem is a comprehensive platform that combines structured training, real-time AI guidance, and advanced analytics to enable non-cardiac sonographer providers to safely and efficiently perform focused echocardiography (FoCUS) exams under qualified physician oversight. By delivering diagnostic-grade image quality at the point of care while preserving physician-led interpretation and reporting, the UltraSight™ Echosystem enables health systems to expand cardiac imaging access, reduce wait times, and transform workflows across inpatient, outpatient, oncology, and screening settings.The UltraSight™ Echosystem supports focused and limited transthoracic echocardiography workflows that generally align with existing U.S. Medicare reimbursement pathways. UltraSight’s software has FDA 510(k) clearance to assist medical professionals in performing cardiac ultrasound scans. For more information, visit www.ultrasight.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and X or contact info@ultrasight.com.Media Contact:

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