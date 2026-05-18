Lawmakers Enter Final Two Weeks of Session

With just two weeks remaining before the scheduled May 31 adjournment, Illinois lawmakers still have numerous major issues to resolve before the spring legislative session comes to a close.

The biggest task ahead will be passing the state’s next budget. Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s proposed FY 26-27 budget totals about $56 billion, and Senate Republicans have warned that the plan relies on more than $700 million in new taxes and gimmicks at a time when Illinois families are already facing an affordability crisis.

As budget negotiations continue, Senate Republicans are at the table fighting to protect taxpayers from another spending plan built on higher taxes, while pushing for a responsible budget that provides relief to hardworking families and businesses across Illinois.

Lawmakers are also expected to continue discussions on other high-profile proposals, including a megaprojects bill aimed at keeping the Bears football franchise in Illinois.

To follow legislative action during the final days of session, the public can visit ilga.gov.