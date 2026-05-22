Senate Republicans Call on Governor Pritzker to Opt Illinois into Federal Scholarship Tax Credit Program

Senate Minority Leader John Curran (R-Downers Grove), Senator Jil Tracy R-Quincy), and Senator Dave Syverson (R-Rockford) are calling on Governor JB Pritzker to opt Illinois into the federal Education Freedom Tax Credit Program, to expand educational opportunities for Illinois students and families at no cost to the state or public schools.

“Illinois should opt into this federal program that provides scholarships to support educational services for low-and-middle-income families in our state,” said Leader Curran. “There is no reason not to participate in this free program that will increase education investment and lower costs for Illinois families attending both public and private schools.”

Under the federal program, taxpayers can receive a dollar-for-dollar federal income tax credit for contributions made to approved scholarship-granting organizations. Those organizations can then provide scholarships to students for tuition, tutoring, after-school programs, ACT and SAT preparation courses, classroom supplies, and specialized services for students with disabilities.

“There is no downside for Illinois students and families,” said Senator Tracy. “This program can help fund tutoring, after-school programs, special education services, and safer learning environments while giving parents the ability to choose the educational setting that best meets their child’s needs.”

“I’m a product of public schools myself, but every child’s situation is different, and some families need another option,” said Senator Syverson. “Illinois families are going to help fund these scholarships through their federal taxes either way, the question is whether Illinois students benefit or whether the money goes to other states.”

To encourage action, Curran filed Senate Bill 3850 and is supporting Senate Bill 3776 to formally opt Illinois into the federal program.

SB 3850 would require the Governor, beginning January 1, 2027, and annually thereafter, to submit a list of scholarship-granting organizations to the U.S. Secretary of the Treasury so Illinois families can participate in the program.

SB 3776 creates the Educational Choice for Children Act and directs the Illinois State Board of Education to establish and publish a list of qualified scholarship organizations while ensuring Illinois complies with all federal requirements necessary to participate in the program.

Senate Republicans noted that more than 31 states are expected to participate in the federal program and urged Governor Pritzker to formally opt Illinois in so Illinois may begin setting up its implementation framework and keep Illinois tax dollars in Illinois.