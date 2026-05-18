2026 Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service Honors Illinois Heroes

Firefighters from across the state were honored at the 33rd Annual Illinois Fallen Firefighter Memorial and Firefighter Medal of Honor Awards Ceremony on May 12.

The Fallen Firefighter Memorial service was held at the Firefighter Memorial on the grounds of the Illinois State Capitol to honor Illinois firefighters lost in the line of duty. Following the ceremony at the Capitol, the Medal of Honor Ceremony took place at the Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield.

This year’s ceremony recognized firefighters for their courage, professionalism, and dedication to protecting communities across Illinois.

Thirteen firefighters received the Firefighter Excellence Award for acts of service in the line of duty, while three firefighters received the Medal of Valor for acts of heroism or bravery in the face of danger.

Two firefighters received the Medal of Honor, the highest award given by the State of Illinois to a firefighter for outstanding bravery or heroism above and beyond the call of duty. This year’s Medal of Honor recipients were Firefighter/EMT Kevin McNicholas of

the Chicago Fire Department and Firefighter/Paramedic Gino Casciola of the Addison Fire Protection District.

Senate Republicans noted that the annual ceremony serves as a reminder of the courage, selflessness, and dedication shown by the brave men and women who risk their lives in service to the people of Illinois.