Senate Passes Legislation to Help Patients Access Prescriptions

Illinois patients could soon have an easier time accessing needed medications under legislation recently passed by the Illinois Senate.

Senate Bill 3213, filed by Senator Steve McClure, addresses situations where a patient arrives at a pharmacy only to learn that their prescription cannot be filled because the medication is out of stock. Under current Illinois law, some prescriptions cannot be transferred to another pharmacy, even if that pharmacy has the medication available. As a result, patients may be forced to contact their doctor to request a new prescription.

The legislation allows more types of prescriptions to be electronically transferred from one pharmacy to another. The measure is designed to bring Illinois law more closely in line with federal law, which allows broader prescription transfer options.

The legislation is a practical step to help patients avoid unnecessary delays when trying to obtain important medications. Allowing pharmacies to transfer eligible prescriptions can help reduce frustration for patients, families, doctors, and pharmacists.

The idea for the legislation was brought forward by a doctor who raised concerns about the challenges patients face when prescriptions cannot be filled at a particular pharmacy.

Senate Bill 3213 passed the Illinois Senate unanimously and now awaits action in the House.