Byteful Launches Mobile Proxy Network with Non-Expiring Data and Industry-Leading Performance

Mobile Proxies Byteful Byteful Mobile Proxies

New Byteful Mobile Proxies offering brings 6M+ mobile IPs, 650+ carriers, sub-600ms speeds, and CGNAT protection to web data, automation, and AI workflows

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Byteful , the UK-based web data infrastructure platform formerly known as Ping Proxies, today announced the launch of its Mobile Proxy Network, expanding the company's product line beyond residential proxies to cover the full range of high-trust access required for modern web data, automation, and agentic AI use cases.The new network introduces over 6 million monthly IPs across 650+ mobile carriers, 1,500+ cities, and 190+ countries, with sub-600ms average response times. It is also the first major mobile proxy network to offer non-expiring data, extending the same pro-consumer commercial model as Byteful's residential product.Global Scale and Carrier DiversityThe Mobile Proxy Network is one of the most carrier-diverse mobile proxy networks available, with over 6 million monthly IPs distributed across more than 650 mobile carriers in 1,500+ cities and 190+ countries.This scale enables:Targeting flexibility from individual carriers up to multi-region distributionBuilt-in redundancy and pool depth for sustained, high-volume workloadsComprehensive coverage across both major markets and long-tail regionsThe breadth of the network supports both globally distributed applications and targeted regional workflows from the same infrastructure.Smartpath: Pay Premium Only When RequiredEvery mobile and residential plan now includes Smartpath, a real-time routing layer enabled by default. Smartpath decides in under 10 milliseconds whether each request actually requires a mobile or residential IP. Requests that do not need premium routing, such as static assets and CDN content, are quietly sent through the company's datacenter pool at no cost to the customer.This delivers:Significantly lower effective per-GB cost without integration changesAutomated cost optimization with no customer-side configurationPremium routing only on requests that genuinely require itPro-Consumer Commercial ModelByteful is the first major mobile proxy provider to offer bandwidth that does not expire. The data customers purchase remains available until used, with no monthly resets or forfeited volume.Pricing has been set aggressively from launch, starting at $4.25/GB and reducing to $2.25/GB at scale, positioning the offering among the lowest priced in the industry while delivering industry-leading performance.Supporting Automation and Agentic AI WorkflowsAs more companies deploy browser-based automation and agentic AI systems, reliable access to authentic mobile-network sources has become increasingly important for use cases such as ad verification, market research, quality assurance, and AI-driven data collection.The Mobile Proxy Network addresses these needs with:Full dashboard and API access, with feature parity across bothReal-time targeting parameters and observabilityDirect integration with existing residential workflowsThese capabilities enable teams to expand their automated systems into mobile-network contexts without rebuilding their infrastructure or commercial relationships.Built for Both Simplicity and ScaleThe Mobile Proxy Network is designed to support a wide range of use cases, from individual developers to enterprise teams.Immediate usability: The network is live in all customer dashboards with no configuration requiredAdvanced control: Targeting can be applied through the dashboard or programmatically via the APIVolume flexibility: Non-expiring pricing accommodates both spiky and sustained traffic patternsOngoing Platform DevelopmentThe Mobile Proxy Network launch is part of Byteful's broader product evolution as it expands its infrastructure offering for automation and AI-driven applications. Planned updates include further geographic expansion, additional carrier coverage, and continued improvements to the developer experience.About BytefulByteful is a UK-based web data infrastructure platform providing access to a global network of ethically sourced residential and mobile proxies. The company supports businesses building web scraping systems, data pipelines, and AI-powered automation tools through its API-first platform.

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