Ping Proxies Becomes Byteful

Ping Proxies is now Byteful

Ping Proxies rebrands to Byteful, powering web scraping and agentic AI with a global residential proxy network

Byteful is the next step in scaling that into a platform built for agents, automation, and the next wave of internet usage” — Timur Gok, Founder of Byteful

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Introducing Byteful Ping Proxies , a UK-based ethical proxy provider and web-data infrastructure platform, today announced it is rebranding to Byteful. The startup’s new identity reflects its commitment to becoming a market-leading infrastructure platform for web scraping, large-scale data collection, and AI. With demand for reliable IP infrastructure and compliant web access surging, Byteful is positioned to support a new wave of companies developing automation and AI agents.Scaling Rapidly to Meet Global DemandFounded in Manchester and built without external funding, Byteful provides access to a global pool of millions of ethically sourced residential IPs, which enable companies to scrape and interact with the internet at scale. The platform processes more than 20 billion requests per month and serves 1,400 active customers worldwide, while maintaining more than 100% year-over-year MRR growth for two consecutive years.Built as an API-first, user-centric platform, this growth has been driven by challenging legacy incumbents and rising demand for web scraping, data extraction, and automation infrastructure, fueled by the rapid adoption of AI.A platform built for the AI eraByteful already powers a growing number of companies building browser-based AI agents and is trusted by some of the world’s largest web data platforms. The rebrand reflects a strategic shift toward supporting these use cases more directly, expanding beyond proxies into a complete platform for managing IP infrastructure, web access, data workflows, and agentic network security.“Demand for web data has exploded, and AI systems increasingly depend on access to the public internet, which starts with proxies and IP infrastructure. We’ve already been powering web scraping and large-scale data collection for thousands of companies through our API-first platform, and Byteful is the next step in scaling that into a platform built for agents, automation, and the next wave of internet usage,” said Timur Gok, Founder of Byteful.The Transition to BytefulThe company will transition its primary domain to byteful.com and all applications will be unified under the Byteful brand. The platform will also have a redesigned user interface featuring improved proxy analytics, network observability, and team access features for enterprise customers.Existing customers will continue to be fully supported without disruption, with infrastructure remaining accessible via residential.pingproxies.com and api.pingproxies.com during the transition.What’s Next for BytefulByteful plans to expand its platform with new tooling for developers and AI companies, including extending API-first proxy management, TCP/IP fingerprinting technologies, and infrastructure designed specifically for agentic AI.With new carrier partnerships, additional product lines, and a startup program launching later this year, Byteful is positioning itself as a core infrastructure provider for businesses building on top of the open web.

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