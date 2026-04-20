Byteful Launches Redesigned Dashboard to Improve Usability and Developer Experience

Byteful Dashboard

New interface introduces product-centric workflows, unified systems, and enhanced observability for web data and AI-driven automation.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Byteful , the UK-based web data infrastructure platform formerly known as Ping Proxies , today announced the launch of a fully redesigned dashboard, aimed at improving usability, reducing friction, and streamlining workflows for developers and businesses building on web data, automation, and agentic AI systems.The update introduces a more structured, product-focused interface alongside a new design system built to simplify complex infrastructure data, including IP addresses, usage metrics, and service configurations.A Design System Built for Infrastructure DataAs part of the overhaul, Byteful has introduced a consistent design system that improves clarity across the platform.Key improvements include:Clear visual distinction between data types such as IPs, services, and metricsStandardized table functionality across all products (filtering, sorting, pagination)Improved readability through a fixed-width layoutEnhanced handling of long data values with hover, copy, and expansion featuresStructured use of color to differentiate product typesThese changes are designed to make technical data easier to interpret and reduce user error when managing infrastructure at scale.Product-Centric Navigation and WorkflowThe new dashboard restructures the platform around products rather than individual features, allowing users to access key information and actions more efficiently.Within each product, users can now:View subscription status and recent usage in one placeAccess configuration details and allocations instantlyUse personalized code examples based on their active setupSupporting documentation and guidance are embedded directly within the interface, reducing reliance on external resources.Unified Systems Across the PlatformThe redesign also consolidates core systems such as observability, proxy management, and access control into a unified interface.Features including Proxy Users (IAM), usage analytics, and proxy lists are now consistent across all products and automatically scoped based on user context.This approach maintains a shared underlying architecture while improving usability and reducing duplication across the platform.Supporting Automation and Agentic AI WorkflowsAs more companies deploy browser-based automation and agentic AI systems, managing web access infrastructure in real time has become increasingly important.The redesigned dashboard introduces improvements that better support these use cases, including:Real-time API analytics for monitoring automated trafficFaster access to credentials and configurations for agent deploymentClearer observability into request behavior and failuresThese updates enable teams to more easily operate, monitor, and scale systems that rely on continuous interaction with the public web.Built for Both Simplicity and ScaleThe updated dashboard is designed to support a wide range of use cases, from individual developers to enterprise teams.Immediate usability: Default configurations allow users to get started without setup complexityAdvanced control: Granular access management, customizable tables, and scalable user systems support more complex environmentsAdditional improvements include real-time API analytics and more actionable observability tools, enabling faster debugging and monitoring.Ongoing Platform DevelopmentThe dashboard overhaul is part of Byteful’s broader product evolution as it expands its infrastructure offering for automation and AI-driven applications.Planned updates include enhancements to billing, team management, and API access controls, alongside continued improvements to the developer experience.About BytefulByteful is a UK-based web data infrastructure platform providing access to a global network of ethically sourced residential proxies . The company supports businesses building web scraping systems, data pipelines, and AI-powered automation tools through its API-first platform.

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