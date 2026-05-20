Shield Launches Dual Move on Surveillance Efficiency with Actionable Risk Intelligence and Faster Reviews

New platform updates accelerate alert review and equip compliance leaders with BI analytics to measure performance, optimize operations, prove business impact

These innovations equip compliance leaders with the performance intelligence to measure and demonstrate program impact, while empowering reviewers with faster, clearer workflows.” — Tamar Sharir Beiser, Chief Product Officer, Shield

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shield, the award-winning communications surveillance and archiving platform for financial services, today announced key additions to its platform: Shield Insights, a new premium analytics layer that provides compliance operations leaders with actionable risk intelligence across reviewer operations, and a redesigned reviewer experience that enables investigation of alerts up to 50% faster.Surveillance teams are operating under unprecedented strain. Alert volumes have outpaced team capacity, false positive burdens are consuming reviewer time that should be spent on real risk, and regulators are demanding measurable evidence of program effectiveness, without any corresponding increase in resources. The data tells the same story from both angles: The global 1LoD Surveillance Benchmarking Survey & Report (May 2026) finds 93% of financial institutions cite high false positive volumes as a significant challenge, while PwC's Market Abuse Surveillance Survey (April 2026) finds that fewer than 0.02% of alerts move beyond Level 1 review, meaning the average firm spends close to 50,000 analyst hours each year on triage activity of limited value. Shield's latest platform updates respond to both pressures directly — delivering measurable visibility to compliance operations and empowering operational effectiveness and tangible time savings for reviewers who carry the daily load.Shield Insights: Standardized, Scalable, and Measurable Surveillance OperationsMany senior compliance and operations leaders lack a consistent way to measure how their compliance programs are performing against the operational metrics that matter and typically rely on manual methods that are both resource-intensive and prone to data discrepancies. As a result, teams often build their own parallel reporting workflows that introduce additional integration and data-quality challenges.Shield Insights addresses this directly by providing an intuitive, interactive dashboard covering core operational performance indicators including alert rates, review coverage, reviewer productivity, and workload distribution. It marks a step-change in how analytics and data infrastructure are applied to compliance. Built on a scalable data model, Insights is a native business intelligence layer that structures raw surveillance data into clear, trackable, and standardized metrics — delivering actionable intelligence, greater control, and advanced visual analysis across surveillance operations and team workload.This data-led approach enables compliance leaders to define and track the KPIs most relevant to their organization, surface evidence of review coverage and operational controls, and significantly reduce the manual reporting burden that typically precedes regulatory exams.Accelerated Alert Review: Faster Decisions, Same Rigor, Increased ProductivityThe surveillance challenge extends through to reviewer day-to-day usage, with individual alert review workflows. Shield Surveillance now delivers an estimated 50% efficiency gain in alert review time, giving surveillance managers the throughput improvement needed to scale their programs without proportional headcount growth. The efficiency gain comes from a redesigned reviewer experience that removes unnecessary navigation and visual clutter from day-to-day workflows — putting the right context in front of reviewers, faster. With this latest enhancement, Shield continues to set the standard for intuitive, intelligent UI/UX designed specifically for high-volume compliance operations — a leadership position recognized for two consecutive years by Gartnerin their Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Communications Governance and Archiving.Embedded into existing workflows, the release preserves detection logic, model governance, and regulatory auditability in full, and requires no workflow redesign, ensuring no disruption to reviewers and enabling them to benefit from immediate time-to-impact.“Compliance teams are being asked to operate at a higher standard than ever before — managing more alerts, more channels, and more complexity, while proving program effectiveness to regulators with measurable evidence,” said Tamar Sharir Beiser, Chief Product Officer at Shield. “These innovations meet that reality at every level of the function — equipping compliance leaders with the performance intelligence to measure and demonstrate program impact, while empowering reviewers with faster, clearer workflows. This pincer approach reflects where the industry is heading and where Shield is leading.”The result is a new operating standard for compliance, in which teams move from reacting to alerts to running measurable, defensible, and continuously improving programs. As surveillance becomes more central to how financial institutions earn trust with regulators, customers, and markets, Shield is helping them prove integrity, strengthen oversight, and adopt new technologies responsibly.To learn more about how Shield's latest platform updates can help your team improve surveillance efficiency and operational visibility, visit here or contact us to request a demo.About ShieldShield is the award-winning digital communications governance and archiving solution—purpose-built for financial institutions. Shield’s platform combines industry-leading AI-powered innovation with deep regulatory expertise to strengthen compliance intuitively, efficiently, and securely.Recognized as a Visionary by Gartner and ranked a Top 3 Vendor in the 2025 GartnerCritical Capabilities for Digital Communication Governance and Archiving, Shield is also recognized as one of the fastest-growing technology companies, including named in Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, reflecting its rapid global expansion and market leadership. For more information visit www.shieldfc.com

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