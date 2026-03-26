Shield Redefines Archive Modernization for Financial Institutions, Announces Powerful New Archive Enhancements

Shield Announces Powerful New Archive Enhancements

New Shield Archive breaks down modernization barriers, helping institutions reduce retention costs and maintain complete, accessible, defensible records

Archive modernization has been constrained by migration risk, costs, and limited control. Shield Archive removes these barriers with efficient retention, large-scale migration and governance controls.” — Ofir Shabtai, CTO, Shield

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shield , a leading provider of AI-powered digital communications governance and archiving (DCGA) technology, today announced major enhancements to Shield Archive , introducing new capabilities designed to help financial institutions modernize legacy archives while meeting increasing regulatory demands.Directly addressing one of the most pressing challenges facing financial institutions today, modernizing archive infrastructure without increasing risk, operational complexity, and costs, the latest release is designed to remove these barriers that have historically slowed transformation. Shield Archive introduces intelligent storage tiering, expanded governance controls, and proven enterprise-scale migration, allowing firms to modernize and become AI-ready without compromising data integrity, accessibility, or compliance."Archive modernization has been constrained by migration risk, rising long-term costs, and limited control over data," said Ofir Shabtai, CTO, Shield. "Shield Archive removes these barriers with a connected, AI-enabled data layer—combining proven large-scale migration with more efficient retention and enhanced governance controls that give compliance and legal teams greater visibility, control, and confidence in their data."These enhancements build on a strong foundation, with Shield scoring as a Top 3 vendor for Archive Platforms in the 2025 GartnerCritical Capabilities for Digital Communications Governance and Archiving.New Intelligent Storage Tiering for Scalable Cost EfficienciesAs data volumes continue to grow, storage cost and accessibility remain key challenges for regulated firms. Shield Archive introduces a new hot/cold storage offering, delivering up to 50% cost efficiencies on data storage without sacrificing accessibility or compliance, helping organizations lower long-term retention costs at scale.Frequently accessed data remains instantly searchable, while infrequently accessed data is optimized for lower-cost storage—without losing metadata visibility or regulatory readiness. On-demand retrieval ensures records can be quickly and temporarily restored for investigations or audits, supporting operational efficiency while maintaining compliance with global regulations including SEC 17a-4, CFTC, FINRA, and MiFID II. AI-driven data classification and usage patterns further optimize how data is tiered and accessed over time.Transfer Historical Data at Pace and ScaleMigration continues to be one of the most significant blockers to archive modernization, often introducing risk around data loss, broken lineage, and regulatory exposure. Shield Archive removes this barrier by enabling secure, enterprise-scale migration into a trusted, compliant archive foundation.Proven at scale, the platform supports multi-petabyte transfers on customer timelines with verified, audit-grade completeness, executing migrations exceeding 9 petabytes, covering over 50 billion records across 40 systems, and processing more than 70 billion records annually with throughput of up to 60TB per day. Rated by Gartner as a Top 3 Vendor for the connectivity use case, it supports migration from a wide range of legacy and modern systems.Once migrated, data is preserved as a complete, consistent, and defensible record—ready for compliance, audits, and investigations, with robust validation and reconciliation processes ensuring data integrity and completeness at scale.Expanded Governance, Legal Hold, and Supervisory ControlAs regulatory scrutiny increases, governance and control over retained data have become critical for compliance and legal teams. Shield Archive introduces expanded governance and legal hold capabilities, giving teams greater control, visibility, and confidence across retention and preservation workflows.The latest enhancements in legal hold functionality provide comprehensive visibility into preserved data scope and policy details, supporting faster assessments and more informed decision-making. Bulk policy management allows teams to configure and deploy legal holds at scale through self-service controls, reducing operational delays and removing reliance on vendor intervention. AI-powered insights further support faster identification and assessment of relevant data during investigations and legal review.Built for regulatory-grade compliance, Shield Archive delivers secure, single-tenant, immutable write-once, read-many (WORM) storage with policy-driven retention, flexible global data residency, and full auditability across the data lifecycle. With no export fees, no exit fees, and full data accessibility, organizations retain complete ownership and control of their communications data. As part of a unified platform, it provides a trusted foundation for governing data from ingestion through investigation—ensuring every record remains preserved, accessible, and defensible, supported by AI-driven workflows across the data lifecycle.For more information about Shield Archive, visit www.shieldfc.com/archive About ShieldShield is the industry's most comprehensive digital communications governance and archiving solution – purpose-built for financial institutions. Shield's platform combines industry-leading AI-powered innovation with deep regulatory expertise to strengthen compliance intuitively, efficiently, and securely.Recognized as a Visionary by Gartner and ranked a Top 3 Vendor in the 2025 GartnerCritical Capabilities for Digital Communication Governance and Archiving, Shield is also recognized as one of the fastest-growing technology companies, including being named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, reflecting its rapid global expansion and market leadership.

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