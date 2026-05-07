Bulldog Federal Credit Union Partners with FMSI to Modernize Branch Experience

Hagerstown, Maryland institution adds appointment scheduling and lobby management as part of broader member experience initiative

We recognized that scheduling an appointment was an area that needed improvement. With our website upgrade underway, the timing was right to fix that. ” — Stacy Wright, CEO, Bulldog Federal Credit Union

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FMSI , a provider of branch workforce management and lobby optimization solutions for financial institutions, today announced a new partnership with Bulldog Federal Credit Union , a community-chartered credit union serving Washington County, Maryland since 1968.Bulldog Federal, with approximately $300 million in assets, selected FMSI's RelationshipOS for both appointment scheduling and lobby management as part of a broader website upgrade and member experience initiative. The credit union, which grew from its roots serving Mack Truck employees to a full community institution with 50 staff members, identified appointment scheduling as a long-standing gap -- one that became especially apparent when COVID-era branch closures forced staff to manage visits manually with no scheduling infrastructure in place."We recognized that scheduling an appointment was an area that needed improvement," said Stacy Wright, CEO of Bulldog Federal Credit Union. "With our website upgrade underway, the timing was right to fix that. Based on what we've seen from FMSI so far, I'm confident we'll be happy with both the service and the product. I'd encourage any credit union CEO to reach out and see what FMSI can do for them.”Gary Plummer, Chief Design Director at Bulldog Federal, said the decision came down to more than features. "We spoke with multiple vendors. FMSI came in better prepared and more professional, and the connection was real. When we invest in a partnership, we need that total buy-in from the other side and we felt it. This is part of a bigger story we're telling about what Bulldog Federal Credit Union is in 2026 and beyond. We've been here since 1968, and we're reintroducing ourselves to the community in a way that reflects who we are today."Bulldog Federal plans to go live with the new website and integrated scheduling in October. The credit union is currently in a testing phase, using the live site as a working platform to identify improvements before the full launch."Bulldog Federal has been serving their community for nearly 60 years, and they know their members well," said Jacob Reeves, General Manager of FMSI. "What stood out to us was how intentional they are about this next chapter. They're not just adding a scheduling tool. They're rethinking how members experience the branch from the moment they decide to visit. That's the right way to approach it."About Bulldog Federal Credit UnionBulldog Federal Credit Union was founded in 1968 by a group of Mack Truck Union Local 171 employees in Hagerstown, Maryland, to give their coworkers an economical alternative to local finance companies charging high interest rates. Today, Bulldog serves more than 21,000 members across Washington County through six full-service branches, operating under the same member-owned cooperative model it was built on. For more information, visit www.bdfcu.com About FMSIFMSI helps banks and credit unions drive revenue through their branches. For more than 20 years, the company has provided branch performance and workforce management software that gives financial institutions better visibility into how their branches actually operate — from appointment scheduling and lobby management to staff scheduling and analytics. FMSI relaunched in late 2025 and currently serves more than 140 financial institutions across the United States. For more information, visit www.fmsi.com

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