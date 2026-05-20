The Computer Company Achieves CMMC Level 2 Certification

Connecticut IT Provider Strengthens Cybersecurity and Compliance Support for Defense Contractors

It’s important for our clients to have trust and confidence in their IT team. The CMMC certification is a difficult certification to pass, but with the right IT team, it is possible” — Kevin Barros, CEO

CROMWELL, CT, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Computer Company today announced that it has officially achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2 Certification, reinforcing the company’s commitment to delivering advanced cybersecurity and compliance support for organizations operating within the defense industrial base.

The certification is a major milestone for The Computer Company and the clients it serves — particularly defense contractors and businesses that handle Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI). CMMC Level 2 validates that an organization has implemented and maintained the strict cybersecurity controls required by the U.S. Department of Defense.

As cybersecurity threats continue to escalate across the defense sector, CMMC compliance has become a critical requirement for contractors seeking to win and retain Department of Defense contracts.

“This is a huge win for the defense contracting space,” said Kevin Barros, CEO of The Computer Company. “It’s important for our clients to have trust and confidence in their IT team. The CMMC certification is a difficult certification to pass, but with the right IT team, it is possible.”

The Computer Company has long delivered cybersecurity, compliance and managed IT services to organizations across Connecticut and the surrounding region. Achieving CMMC Level 2 certification further strengthens the company’s ability to guide businesses through complex compliance requirements while improving their overall security posture.

The certification process involved extensive security assessments, policy development, technical safeguards and ongoing operational controls designed to meet rigorous federal cybersecurity standards.

With this achievement, The Computer Company is positioned to support manufacturers, defense contractors and organizations throughout the defense supply chain that must meet evolving Department of Defense cybersecurity mandates. The company plans to continue expanding its cybersecurity and compliance offerings to help businesses navigate increasingly complex regulatory and security requirements.

Learn more about The Computer Company’s CMMC and cybersecurity services at www.computercompany.net.

Watch the announcement video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OTbyl0g3f34



About The Computer Company

The Computer Company is a leading managed IT services provider based in Cromwell, Connecticut, proudly serving businesses of all sizes across 23 states. With over 30 years of experience, we deliver secure, scalable, and proactive IT solutions including cybersecurity, AI automation, cloud computing, data backup and recovery, network management, IT compliance, VoIP phone systems, and remote support. Whether you’re a small business or a large enterprise, our expert team ensures your technology runs efficiently and safely. Trusted by law firms, healthcare providers, financial institutions, and more. TCC is your partner for reliable business IT support nationwide.

For more information about The Computer Company and its services, visit www.ComputerCompany.net or call (860) 635-0500.

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