Marketopia Adds Intuist to AI Reseller Program to Help MSPs Deliver Business Growth Through AI

New Vendor Partnership Enables Managed Service Providers to Offer AI-Driven Business Solutions to End Users

By adding Intuist to our AI reseller program, we are giving MSPs a powerful way to introduce practical AI solutions that directly impact how their customers operate and grow.” — Terry Hedden

PINELLAS PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marketopia announced the addition of Intuist, an AI-powered business intelligence and automation platform, to its expanding AI reseller ecosystem. The partnership will allow managed service providers (MSPs) to introduce Intuist’s AI capabilities to their clients while leveraging Marketopia’s Growth Machine marketing platform to generate demand.

Through the program, Marketopia partners will gain access to ready-to-deploy marketing campaigns that can be sent directly to their end-user clients. These campaigns are designed to help MSPs introduce AI-powered business insights and automation tools to industries such as professional services, healthcare, construction and financial services.

Intuist focuses on transforming business data into actionable insights using artificial intelligence. The platform enables organizations to better understand operational performance, identify opportunities for growth and make faster data-driven decisions.

“Our goal is to help MSPs move beyond traditional IT services and become strategic growth partners for their clients,” said Terry Hedden, CEO of Marketopia. “By adding Intuist to our AI reseller program, we are giving MSPs a powerful way to introduce practical AI solutions that directly impact how their customers operate and grow.”

The Intuist campaigns will be distributed through Marketopia’s Growth Machine platform, allowing partners to easily deploy the vendor’s marketing materials at scale. Once activated, MSPs can send targeted outreach campaigns to their customers, positioning AI as a business growth tool rather than just a technology upgrade.

The partnership reflects Marketopia’s continued focus on helping MSPs expand their service offerings while generating new revenue opportunities through emerging technologies.

About Marketopia

Marketopia is a global marketing and sales enablement agency that helps IT service providers and technology vendors accelerate growth. Through its Growth Machine platform, training programs and AI-driven marketing strategies, Marketopia equips partners with the tools and campaigns needed to generate leads, close sales and scale their businesses.

About Intuist

Intuist is an AI-powered business intelligence platform designed to help organizations transform data into actionable insights. By leveraging artificial intelligence and advanced analytics, Intuist enables companies to better understand performance, identify opportunities and make faster, smarter decisions that drive business growth.

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