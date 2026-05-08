Marketopia Launches MSProspector, AI Sales Intelligence Platform Delivering Reports in 15 Minutes for MSPs and VARs

New platform surfaces intelligence not available through Apollo, ZoomInfo, or any other sales tool subscription.

MSProspector gives every rep on every team the preparation of the best salesperson in the company — in 30 seconds” — Terry Hedden

PINELLAS PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marketopia, the industry leader in helping MSPs and vendors that sell to and through MSPs grow, today announced the launch of MSProspector, an AI-powered sales intelligence platform built for MSPs and VARs of any size. Arrive prepared to win — and win big.

MSProspector addresses the most persistent intelligence gap in MSP and VAR sales: an online researcher spending 40 hours working hard would uncover about half of what MSProspector delivers in 15 minutes. And none of this intelligence is available through Apollo, ZoomInfo, or any other sales tool subscription an MSP may already have. The platform is powered by 23 years of Marketopia expertise in the MSP channel and 15-plus live signals running in parallel, surfacing opportunities the prospect did not know existed alongside information prospects may be unwilling or unable to disclose.

Every MSProspector report is 10 pages and covers complete company intelligence with sourced and cited leadership and recent development data, a person profile with communication style and conversation starters, a full NIST CSF 2.0 cybersecurity posture assessment with priority gaps, real-time dark-web credential exposure from infostealer infections in the last 90 days tied to named prospect employees, a verified buying committee with direct-dial contacts, 100-plus technology opportunities scored across 22 categories, career-change triggers, capital-event triggers including funding rounds and M&A activity, a custom sales playbook with outreach email, LinkedIn message, call script, meeting agenda, and objection handlers, live signal mining, and source citations with confidence ratings on every fact. Results begin appearing in under 60 seconds, with the full report populating in 15 minutes.

MSProspector is built for MSPs and VARs of any size. Research like this does not happen at any size without MSProspector — not at a five-person MSP, not at a 500-person MSP. The intelligence the platform delivers requires 15-plus live signals running simultaneously and a proprietary reasoning layer trained on 23 years of MSP market expertise. It cannot be replicated through manual research or assembled from any combination of existing sales tool subscriptions.

"An online researcher spending 40 hours working hard would uncover about half of what MSProspector delivers. And they still would not have the dark-web infostealer data, the NIST posture scoring, or the career-change triggers. This is not a better version of what Apollo or ZoomInfo does. It is a completely different category of intelligence, built specifically for how MSPs sell and how their buyers make decisions."

Terry Hedden, founder and CEO of Marketopia, said:

"We built MSProspector because research like this simply does not happen at any size MSP without it. The five-person MSP does not have a research team. The 100-person MSP does not have time for 40 hours of prep per prospect. MSProspector gives every rep on every team the preparation of the best salesperson in the company — in 30 seconds."

Hedden added:

The platform delivers four report formats for different selling situations: the full 10-page intelligence report, a summary-level report for quick pre-call reference, a PowerPoint of the hottest opportunities to present in the first meeting, and a co-branded leave-behind with the MSP's or VAR's own brand. All four formats are generated from the same 15-plus live signal pull and are available immediately after the report populates.

MSProspector is available immediately at $15 per report on a pay-as-you-go basis, with eight subscription tiers ranging from $69 per month for a 5-pack to $3,999 per quarter for a 500-pack. Monthly credits stay valid for 90 days. Annual prepay credits stay valid for 365 days. Monthly and quarterly plans cancel anytime. GROW Community members receive an additional 15 percent off all tiers applied automatically at checkout. Annual prepay saves an additional 15 percent. Stacking both discounts produces 30 percent total savings. An enterprise tier is available for teams running 1,000-plus reports per month. New users receive two reports free with no credit card required.

To try MSProspector free, visit msprospector.com. To learn more about Marketopia, schedule a meeting with the Marketopia team.



About Marketopia

Marketopia is the industry leader in helping MSPs and vendors that sell to and through MSPs grow. Founded by channel professionals, Marketopia delivers strategy, marketing, appointment setting, sales enablement, AI-powered growth tools, and the MSProspector sales intelligence platform. Marketopia serves MSPs and technology vendors across the US, EMEA, and APAC from its headquarters in Palm Harbor, Florida. Learn more at marketopia.com.

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