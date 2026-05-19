Fuse Launches Lyra, the AI Performance Coach Designed to Transform Workplace Learning

Lyra Launch

New AI-powered coaching solution helps employees learn, practise, apply knowledge and improve performance in the flow of work.

CANTERBURY, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fuse , the AI-powered learning platform, today announced the launch of Lyra, an AI Performance Coach designed to accelerate skill development, build employee confidence and help organisations turn knowledge into measurable workplace capability.Available as an add-on to Fuse LMS or as a standalone solution, Lyra supports both desk-based employees and frontline workforces through personalised coaching, scenario-based practice and contextual guidance in the flow of work.Lyra is built around Fuse’s LEAP framework, which guides employees through the full learning cycle:● Learn: Lyra identifies knowledge gaps and builds genuine competency, helping employees move beyond simply completing courses.● Exercise: Employees practise real-world scenarios through real simulations, building confidence before difficult situations arise.● Apply: Lyra surfaces insights from the organisation’s own courses, values, policies and top-performer expertise, acting as an always-on credible colleague.● Performance Improvement: Lyra helps employees think through challenges and provides feedback to support day-to-day performance.Unlike tools that draw from the open internet, Lyra works exclusively from an organisation’s own internal knowledge, eliminating the risk of AI hallucinations and ensuring all guidance is grounded in the company-specific context.“At Fuse, we believe that real learning happens when people are empowered to practise, reflect, and apply knowledge in the moments that matter most,” said Steve Dineen, CEO and Founder of Fuse. “Lyra is our boldest step yet, an AI-powered coaching engine that transforms learning from a passive experience into an active journey of capability-building. By giving every employee a personal coach in their pocket, we’re helping organisations unlock confidence, accelerate performance, and create a culture where learning is truly part of everyday work.”Lyra adapts to the individual needs of each learner, including those with ADHD or autism, new starters and long-term employees. Organisations already using Lyra report tangible improvements in capability, engagement and performance across teams.Lyra represents a new chapter in how organisations approach employee development, moving learning out of the classroom and into the everyday moments that shape performance. Get a first look: See Lyra in action About FuseFuse is the all-in-one ecosystem for learning - combining the structured training of a best-in-class Learning Management System (LMS), the intuitive UX and connectivity of a Learning Experience Platform (LXP) and cutting-edge AI to enable organisations to build capability at speed. The platform supports everyday learning moments by delivering expert knowledge in the flow of work, helping enterprise customers move from course-centric learning to continuous, performance-led development. Fuse works with global organisations to close skill gaps, improve engagement and demonstrate learning impact.

Meet Lyra, the AI Performance & Learning Partner Designed to Transform Workplace Learning

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