Sweep Named Leader in 2026 IDC MarketScape for Carbon Accounting

Sweep Logo Sweep recognized a leader in IDC MarketScape for Carbon Management

Sweep scores highest among 17 global vendors for both capabilities and strategy, underscoring its ability to turn sustainability data into business value

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sweep , the sustainability data platform helping organizations turn carbon and ESG data into business intelligence, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2026 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Carbon Accounting and Management Applications. Sweep scored highest among all 17 shortlisted vendors for both capabilities and strategy, reflecting the platform’s strength in helping enterprises manage complex sustainability data at scale.The recognition comes as organizations face growing pressure to demonstrate regulatory compliance, improve auditability, and prove the commercial value of sustainability programs amid economic and political uncertainty. Sweep helps businesses centralize sustainability data, improve data quality, and use carbon and ESG insights to support compliance, cost reduction, risk management, and strategic decision-making.IDC identified Sweep as particularly well-suited to organizations managing complex operations, millions of rows of data, and multi-entity structures. The platform supports high data accuracy, real-time validation, inconsistency tracking, and consistent reporting across the business. Its “load once, use everywhere” approach enables a single trusted dataset to power reporting, analysis, and decision-making across multiple frameworks and teams.“Being ranked highest among our competitors by IDC reflects a strategic choice we made from the start: to build a platform that handles real organizational complexity at scale, with the data quality, auditability and governance teams need to drive business performance,” said Rachel Delacour, CEO of Sweep. “Sustainability isn’t about compliance anymore. It’s about cost savings, risk reduction, and measurable results. IDC’s recognition confirms what we already see with our customers: when you get the data infrastructure right, you turn sustainability into a competitive advantage.”The report highlighted Sweep’s skills-based AI architecture, built around highly capable, explainable agents on a trusted data foundation. AI now accounts for 40% of IDC’s strategy score, reflecting its increasing role as an accelerator for sustainability intelligence management. Sweep’s platform also supports detailed mapping of complex organizational environments, including multi-entity, multi-site, and multi-subsidiary structures, with precise emissions allocation and aggregation.IDC also noted Sweep’s integrated Life Cycle Assessment workflows, which help reduce operational complexity for Scope 3 emissions. According to the report, one Sweep customer interviewed for the analysis reduced LCA completion time by 50% while lowering both reliance on external consultants and the associated costs.Organizations can access the report landing page here: 2026 IDC MarketScape for Carbon Accounting and Management Applications About SweepSweep is the AI-assisted sustainability intelligence platform trusted by global leaders like L’Oréal, Thales, and Crocs. Its enterprise SaaS solution transforms ESG data into strategic insight, helping organizations meet disclosure demands, mitigate climate and regulatory risk, and drive long-term business resilience.Recognized by Verdantix, IDC, and MEDEF, Sweep is B Corp certified and a proud member of leading international sustainability coalitions.Learn more at www.sweep.net

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