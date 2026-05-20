KEY ESG Publishes Whitepaper to Help Sustainability Teams Build the Business Case for ESG Software

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As CSRD and IFRS S1/S2 deadlines draw closer, a new guide helps sustainability teams build the financial case for ESG software with finance, IT, and boards.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KEY ESG , an AI sustainability management platform, has published How to Build the Business Case for Sustainability Management Software, a new whitepaper designed to help sustainability professionals at medium to large enterprises secure internal approval for dedicated ESG software.The whitepaper gives sustainability teams a practical, evidence-based framework for making the case to finance, IT, legal, and executive stakeholders. It responds to growing regulatory pressure from CSRD, IFRS S1/S2, TCFD, CDP, and US state-level frameworks, including California SB 253 and SB 261, which are increasing the need for reliable, auditable sustainability data.The compliance window is closing. CSRD Wave Two is now live, IFRS S1/S2 adoption is accelerating globally, and companies without dedicated reporting infrastructure face audit risk, regulatory penalties, and reputational exposure. For many, spreadsheet-based processes cannot reliably meet these obligations.Reuters Insights' 2026 Sustainability Reporting Outlook found that data collection quality has topped the list of implementation concerns for two consecutive years, cited by 48% of sustainability professionals. A further 63% of organisations still store sustainability data in manual systems or spreadsheets, up from 57% the prior year. Sustainability teams routinely spend 60-80% of their time on data collection and reconciliation rather than analysis or strategy, leaving little capacity for the strategic work that boards and regulators increasingly expect.The whitepaper argues that ESG software is enterprise infrastructure, not a departmental tool purchase. Poor data governance increases audit exposure and the risk of material restatements, while stronger ESG data supports better capital allocation, more credible stakeholder reporting, and clearer decision-making.KEY ESG's platform is designed to address these challenges directly, replacing the fragmented, error-prone manual processes that underpin poor data quality. It delivers a single workflow for validated, audit-ready sustainability data, covering Scope 1, 2, and 3 carbon accounting, multi-framework reporting, AI-powered validation, audit trails, and evidence management across CSRD, TCFD, IFRS S1/S2, CDP, SBTi, Net Zero, and other evolving requirements."We created this whitepaper because customers kept asking the same question: how do I make the case internally?" said Anne-Marie Schoonbeek, COO and Co-founder of KEY ESG. "ESG reporting has become a CFO and boardroom-level conversation. Sustainability teams are being asked to deliver audit-ready, decision-useful disclosures at a scale that manual processes cannot support. They need infrastructure that matches that responsibility."KEY ESG's ROI methodology was developed in close collaboration with its customer base, drawing on real-world operational data from sustainability teams. The company reports more than 2,500 platform users, a 4.9-star Capterra rating, and a 97% customer satisfaction score.The whitepaper is available at: https://www.keyesg.com/article/how-to-build-the-business-case-for-sustainability-management-software Sustainability teams can also model the financial impact of moving from manual processes to dedicated ESG software using the KEY ESG ROI Calculator:About KEY ESGKEY ESG provides ESG reporting and management software for private equity firms, fund managers, and investors to manage sustainability performance across portfolio companies from a central dashboard. Its platform supports portfolio-wide ESG data collection, carbon accounting, compliance workflows, analytics, benchmarking, and reporting aligned with evolving global frameworks and regulations.

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