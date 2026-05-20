DeepJudge and Harvey Partner to Power AI Agents with Institutional Intelligence

Turning organizational knowledge into a competitive advantage through AI grounded in expertise, judgment, and prior work.

Together, [Harvey and DeepJudge] bring our firm’s unique thinking into every document, turning AI into a true differentiator.” — Martin Durkin, Partner at Holland & Knight

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harvey , the leading AI platform for legal and professional services, and DeepJudge , the institutional intelligence platform for legal AI, today announced a partnership to bring the expertise and judgment of law firms and in-house legal teams directly into AI-powered legal work.The partnership represents a step change in legal AI, combining domain-specific AI with institutional intelligence grounded in how legal teams actually work. DeepJudge brings an organization’s past work, decisions, and expertise to Harvey’s workflows, while respecting existing access permissions and ethical walls, enabling legal teams to research, draft, analyze, and make decisions with AI grounded in their own institutional knowledge. Work product generated in Harvey is reflected in DeepJudge, ensuring every matter contributes to the organization’s collective knowledge and is immediately available to inform future work.Together, they enable AI agents that not only generate and evaluate high-quality outputs, but also align them with what “good” looks like within a specific legal team, grounded in institutional expertise, prior decisions, and the collective judgment built through years of practice. As work continues across both platforms, the organization’s knowledge compounds over time, becoming stronger, more connected, and more accessible. In legal, a firm’s knowledge is its product, and activating it across matters is what turns AI into a differentiator.The partnership addresses the “context tax” that limits the effectiveness of legal AI. While most organizations possess decades of institutional expertise, that knowledge is often fragmented, inaccessible, and difficult to apply consistently in real time, leaving even advanced AI systems without the context required to reflect how legal teams actually operate.“Legal AI has made remarkable progress on reasoning, and Harvey is a testament to that,” said Paulina Grnarova, CEO and co-founder of DeepJudge. “DeepJudge brings past work, decisions, and institutional expertise directly into that reasoning, so that the resulting work reflects the judgment, standards, and ways of working unique to each firm or legal department. Together, DeepJudge and Harvey enable legal professionals to manage the full arc of legal work seamlessly, while ensuring AI outputs are grounded in how they actually practice.”“DeepJudge knows your firm through every past matter, memo, and negotiated position,” said Winston Weinberg, CEO and co-founder of Harvey. “Most firms have decades of expertise embedded across prior work and decisions, but that knowledge is often fragmented and difficult to apply consistently in practice. This partnership closes that gap by bringing a firm’s institutional knowledge directly to Harvey users, enabling legal teams to ground their work in prior expertise and run their practice on a system that reflects how they actually operate.”“When drafting in Harvey, we rely on DeepJudge to ensure everything we produce reflects what’s actually accepted within our firm. Harvey accelerates how we work, while DeepJudge grounds every output in our experience and judgment,” said Martin Durkin, Partner at Holland & Knight. “Together, they bring our firm’s unique thinking into every document, turning AI into a true differentiator.”In practice, legal teams can move seamlessly from research to drafting to decision-making, informed by the full scope of their institutional knowledge. Teams can surface prior positions and accepted language directly within their workflows, draw on analyses from similar matters, and identify relevant materials across matters, teams, and industries with greater speed and precision.With DeepJudge, the full scope of an organization’s knowledge becomes a scalable competitive advantage. With Harvey, that advantage is activated in the flow of legal work. Together, they enable AI agents that generate, evaluate, and align work with the collective judgment and experience of the organization, turning AI into a true differentiator for law firms and in-house legal teams.About DeepJudgeDeepJudge is the core AI platform for legal professionals to harness their institutional intelligence. Powered by world-class enterprise search, DeepJudge transforms institutional knowledge into structured, governed intelligence that enables legal teams to build AI applications, execute multi-step workflows, and implement LLM agents.Founded by former Google researchers with PhDs in AI from ETH Zurich, DeepJudge is trusted by leading law firms and in-house legal teams globally. The company is backed by top-tier investors including Coatue and Felicis, and operates across North America and Europe. To learn more, visit www.deepjudge.ai About HarveyHarvey is the operating system for legal and professional services. Our products streamline workflows in areas including contract analysis, due diligence, compliance, and litigation to drive efficiency and value. Global law firms and Fortune 500 enterprises around the world use Harvey to enable faster, smarter decision-making. Backed by world-class investors including Sequoia, Kleiner Perkins, GV, OpenAI Startup Fund, Coatue, Andreessen Horowitz, GIC and EQT, Harvey is used by 1,500+ customers in 60+ countries. For more information, visit www.harvey.ai

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