DeepJudge Launches SuperSearch, Bringing Unprecedented Cross-Matter Intelligence to Legal Teams

SuperSearch extends DeepJudge’s firm-wide search with a new mode that enables immediate analysis and insight built on intelligent retrieval and context-aware AI

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DeepJudge , the core AI platform that leading law firms use to access and apply their institutional knowledge at scale, today announced the launch of SuperSearch, a next-generation search experience that delivers decision-ready insights across matters, documents, and systems.SuperSearch provides legal teams with a new way to discover, validate, enrich, and structure a firm or organization’s own legal and business information. Built on DeepJudge’s intent-based search technology, SuperSearch enables lawyers to find, surface, and analyze patterns and insights that enhance risk assessment, strategy, and client outcomes.DeepJudge provides enterprise search and AI-powered workflows required to transform firm-wide knowledge and data into a competitive advantage. The platform understands the complex relationships between content, relevance, and institutional knowledge across all of a firm’s internal systems. By establishing a unified intelligence layer, DeepJudge enables legal teams to ground their judgment in their own unique historical work. This allows legal teams to build, deploy, and scale their own proprietary AI ecosystems that are accurate, secure, and uniquely their own.“We've fundamentally rethought what search should do,” said Yannic Kilcher, CTO and co-founder of DeepJudge. “SuperSearch structures, validates, and delivers results that you can act on right away. You can refine your path to an answer instantly, focusing on what matters most in the moment, with no manual review, tagging, or setup required. SuperSearch makes it possible to ask and answer complex, cross-matter questions that directly impact deal outcomes, client advice, and the firm’s ability to win and execute high-stakes work.”Designed for Real-World Legal WorkSuperSearch addresses a universal challenge facing legal teams adopting AI: ensuring that legal professionals can find and use the right information without data migration, manual curation, or duplicated permission models.SuperSearch enables firms to:- Identify and analyze patterns across the firm’s entire body of work—and apply that information to inform client pitches, negotiations, and legal strategy- Accelerate how lawyers tailor precedent, with visibility into all relevant prior matters- Enrich and visualize data through dynamic extraction that transforms firm documents and data into instantly filterable insights- Apply firm experience consistently, without relying on manual curation“AI models are evolving at unprecedented speed. The real advantage comes not from any single model, but from combining advanced AI with complete context, smart orchestration, and precise access to the right information. In law firms, AI delivers value only when it sees the full picture, which is spread across systems, matters, and years of work. Without high-quality retrieval, even the most sophisticated AI is limited,” said Paulina Grnarova, CEO and co-founder of DeepJudge.SuperSearch reinforces the company’s retrieval-first approach of continuously innovating search techniques to ensure legal teams can reliably access and process information that is precise, trusted, and current, regardless of where it is stored or how it is labeled.Trusted by Leading Law FirmsFollowing an exclusive early access program, several leading law firms are already using SuperSearch across practices including M&A, litigation, and regulatory—finding winning deal structures from past transactions, uncovering case-winning strategies, and validating regulatory advice consistency across years of client work.“Last week, a partner asked me to build a generative AI tool that would mine years of local counsel opinions. I showed them DeepJudge SuperSearch. They they told me it did exactly what they wanted,” said Douglas Schulz, Innovation Manager at ArentFox Schiff.DeepJudge is known for its strong technical foundation. Built by a team of former Google search engineers and machine learning researchers, the platform is used by leading law firms globally. DeepJudge consistently shows high adoption and satisfaction among users. The company has been named the top recommended vendor in the 2026 SKILLS.law Net Promoter Score (NPS) Survey for the second consecutive year, based on feedback from senior knowledge, innovation, and legal operation leaders at many of the world’s largest law firms.The launch builds on DeepJudge’s continued momentum, including rapid customer adoption and growing demand from firms seeking AI solutions grounded in their own institutional expertise, including Holland & Knight, Gunderson Dettmer, Cozen O’Connor, ArentFox Schiff, CMS Switzerland, Schoenherr, and others.About DeepJudgeDeepJudge is the core AI platform for legal professionals. Powered by world-class enterprise search that serves up immediate access to all institutional knowledge, DeepJudge enables firms to build AI applications, encapsulate multi-step workflows, and implement LLM agents.Founded by Paulina Grnarova, Yannic Kilcher, and Kevin Roth—former Google researchers with PhDs in AI from ETH Zurich. Backed by leading global investors including Coatue and Felicis, DeepJudge is headquartered in Zurich with a global presence across the USA and Canada.For more information, visit www.deepjudge.ai or contact media@deepjudge.ai.

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