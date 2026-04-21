DeepJudge and Epiq Partner to Scale AI Across Law Firm Institutional Knowledge

Empowering law firms to turn prior work product and data into a competitive advantage

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DeepJudge , an enterprise search and AI platform for legal professionals, and Epiq Advisory for Law Firms , a leading global team of legal technology and knowledge experts, today announced a partnership that will enable law firms to gain competitive advantage and achieve superior client service through firm-wide AI adoption that leverages trusted institutional knowledge.As law firms expand the use of AI in practice, the challenge now is how to apply it consistently at enterprise scale using their own trusted knowledge. At the same time, the quality, governance, and accessibility of that knowledge are decidedly shaping competitive differentiation among firms.The partnership equips firms to operationalize permission-aware agentic AI workflows grounded in their institutional knowledge. It allows firms to surface relevant insights across matters in real time, support drafting, and build on precedent-driven work, resulting in more informed legal advice. Through combining the intent-based search and AI workflows that DeepJudge offers and the strategic planning, knowledge management, and technical expertise of Epiq, firms can now harness documents, information, and metadata across all their systems to turn prior work product into a strategic advantage and measurable business impact.“The depth of collective intelligence that law firms possess is extraordinary—and a unique asset that’s built over decades,” said Paulina Grnarova, CEO and Co-founder of DeepJudge. “DeepJudge helps firms put the full breadth of that knowledge to work through AI grounded in their own prior work and institutional context. Our partnership with Epiq strengthens firms’ ability to incorporate DeepJudge into a holistic AI strategy and translate that foundation into firm-wide adoption, measurable business value, and competitive advantage.”“Law firms have made real progress experimenting with AI. The next challenge is turning that momentum into measurable business impact,” said Jim Tuvell, Managing Director of Epiq Advisory for Law Firms. “DeepJudge enterprise search and AI workflows enable firms to find and use their institutional knowledge in governed, permission-aware ways. We help our clients be successful by working together to identify valuable use cases, build scalable AI workflows, and establish governance and adoption programs required to deliver value at a firm-wide scale.”This partnership provides structured AI implementation and governed adoption of workflows that establish AI as operational infrastructure. Together, DeepJudge and Epiq enable law firms to deliver stronger client outcomes and achieve enterprise-wide alignment.About DeepJudgeDeepJudge is the core AI platform for legal professionals. Powered by world-class enterprise search that serves up immediate access to all institutional knowledge, DeepJudge enables firms to build AI applications, encapsulate multi-step workflows, and implement LLM agents.DeepJudge was founded by Paulina Grnarova, Yannic Kilcher, and Kevin Roth—former Google researchers with PhDs in AI from ETH Zurich. Backed by leading global investors including Coatue and Felicis, DeepJudge is headquartered in Zurich with a global presence across the USA and Canada.For more information, visit www.deepjudge.ai or contact media@deepjudge.ai.Media ContactNarin AkayDirector, Marketingmedia@deepjudge.aiAbout EpiqEpiq, a technology and services leader, takes on large-scale and complex tasks for corporations, law firms, and the courts by integrating people, process, technology, and data intelligence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline legal, compliance, and settlement administration workflows to drive efficiency, minimize risk, and improve cost savings. With a presence in 17 countries, our values define who we are and how we partner with clients and communities. Learn how Epiq and its 4000 people worldwide create meaningful change at epiqglobal.com Media ContactJohn LuteSenior Director, MarketingJohn.Lute@epiqglobal.com

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