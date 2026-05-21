The Evolution of the Longevity and Mortality Markets Continues Apace

The Longevity and Mortality Investor Conference 2026 brought together more than 200 industry participants last week

The Longevity and Mortality Investor Conference 2026 showed clearly the size of the opportunity set for the longevity and mortality-linked asset classes” — Chris Wells, Managing Editor

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Longevity and Mortality Investor Conference 2026 brought together more than 200 industry participants on Tuesday 19th May, both in person and virtually, to discuss the rapid evolution of the longevity and mortality markets.

Taking place in London’s Canary Wharf district at the offices of EY, the Longevity and Mortality Investor Conference began with a keynote presentation from Professor David Blake of Bayes Business School. In his presentation, Prof. Blake offered an in-depth look at the longevity market — its origins, evolution, and future potential as an investable asset class — and explored the development of the market over the past 25 years, including the quantification of longevity risk, key market requirements, macro-longevity assets, and the opportunities to expand the asset class further.

Panel sessions scheduled at the event included a State of the Market’ discussion, where experts from across the pension risk transfer, life settlements and life ILS markets shared insights on current developments; a consultants’ panel which explored how institutional investment consultants view longevity and mortality risk strategies; a dedicated session on longevity benchmarking and index development; a panel of leading legal and structuring experts who examined key developments across the life risk market; and presentations that explored developments in longevity and mortality risk markets, emerging trends in longevity analytics and demographic modelling, and behavioural dynamics within the life risk sector.

“The Longevity and Mortality Investor Conference 2026 showed clearly the size of the opportunity set for the longevity and mortality-linked asset classes. From established markets such as life settlements, to emerging ones such as the UK’s potential life ISPV regulatory regime, the opportunities for capital allocators to access differentiated and diversified sources of return remain arguably at the first base of the global opportunity set,” said Chris Wells, Managing Editor of Longevity and Mortality Investor and Executive Director at the European Life Settlement Association.

The Longevity and Mortality Investor Conference was kindly supported by Venue Host, EY, and Prime Sponsor, Longevity Holdings, alongside Conference Leaders, ArentFox Schiff and Coventry Capital; Conference Partners, Hudson Structured Capital Management and Orrick; Break Hosts, BroadRiver Asset Management, Corry Capital Advisors, LifeRoc Capital and Wilmington Trust; and Conference Supporters, Apex Capital Partners, Club Vita, Computershare, Kilter Finance, Longevity Services, LHL Strategies, NorthStar Life Services, Preston Capital, We Buy Life Policy, and Willkie, Farr & Gallagher.

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The European Life Settlement Association (ELSA) was founded in 2009 to set standards for participants in the European life settlement industry. ELSA represents institutional investors, life settlement asset managers, and service providers to the life settlement market both in Europe and around the world, promoting transparency by providing accurate, authoritative information to investors, regulators, and the media. For more information visit www.elsa-sls.org

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