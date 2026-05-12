Just One Week Until the Longevity and Mortality Investor Conference 2026

The Longevity and Mortality Investor Conference continues to bring together leading voices from across the life risk market for informed discussion, debate and collaboration.” — Chris Wells, Managing Editor

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Longevity and Mortality Investor Conference 2026 takes place in just one week!

Held in London’s Canary Wharf district at the offices of EY next Tuesday, 19th May 2026, the Longevity and Mortality Investor Conference promises to deliver insightful debates and presentations on the future of capital markets participation in longevity and mortality risk to more than 200 attendees.

A handful of tickets are still available, priced at just £395+VAT. Visit the registration page here https://lmiconference.com/eventbrite-event/lmi-conference-2026/ to register if you haven’t already.

This year’s conference is headlined by a keynote presentation from Professor David Blake of Bayes Business School. In his presentation, Prof. Blake will offer an in-depth look at the longevity market — its origins, evolution, and future potential as an investable asset class; his presentation will explore the development of the market over the past 25 years, including the quantification of longevity risk, key market requirements, macro-longevity assets, and the opportunities to expand the asset class further.

Panel sessions scheduled at the event include a ‘State of the Market’ discussion, where experts from across the pension risk transfer, life settlements and life ILS markets will share insights on current developments. A consultants’ panel will explore how institutional investment consultants view longevity and mortality risk strategies, alongside a dedicated session on longevity benchmarking and index development.

The Longevity and Mortality Investor Conference also features a panel of leading legal and structuring experts who will examine key developments across the life risk market, and presentations that explore developments in longevity and mortality risk markets, emerging trends in longevity analytics and demographic modelling, and behavioural dynamics within the life risk sector.

The Longevity and Mortality Investor Conference is kindly supported by Venue Host, EY, and Prime Sponsor, Longevity Holdings, alongside Conference Leaders, ArentFox Schiff and Coventry Capital; Conference Partners, Hudson Structured Capital Management and Orrick; Break Hosts, BroadRiver Asset Management, Corry Capital Advisors, LifeRoc Capital and Wilmington Trust; and Conference Supporters, Apex Capital Partners, Club Vita, Computershare, Kilter Finance, Longevity Services, LHL Strategies, NorthStar Life Services, Preston Capital, We Buy Life Policy, and Willkie, Farr & Gallagher.

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