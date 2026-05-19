Feng Cha Elevates Training & Hospitality Standards Across Its Growing Franchise System

Premium Boba Beverage Brand Reinforces Commitment to Operational Excellence Through Hospitality-Driven Culture and Team Development

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Feng Cha, one of the nation’s fastest-growing premium boba beverage franchise brands, is reinforcing its commitment to operational excellence through an enhanced focus on training, hospitality standards, and guest experience across its franchise system.As the brand continues its rapid national expansion, Feng Cha is investing heavily in developing team members and franchise operators who embody the company’s core mission: creating meaningful connections and making a positive impact in the communities it serves.Founded in Richardson, Texas in 2017, Feng Cha has grown to more than 80 locations across the United States while building a reputation for premium beverages, elevated store environments, and a hospitality-first culture centered around warmth, positivity, and human connection.“At Feng Cha, we believe operational excellence begins with people,” said Yan Chen, co-CEO and head of operations for Feng Cha. “Impact doesn’t come from titles – it comes from the small things we choose to do every day. A smile, a warm greeting, a simple act of kindness…those moments shape how people feel. Hospitality is not just what a company asks of us, but the kind of impact we choose to make on others.”Feng Cha’s operational philosophy emphasizes that every guest interaction matters. Team members are trained not only on beverage preparation and product quality standards, but also on how to create memorable experiences that foster loyalty and emotional connection with guests.The company’s internal training and hospitality standards focus on:-Delivering consistent, premium-quality beverages and presentations-Creating warm, welcoming, and inclusive store environments-Developing strong interpersonal guest engagement skills-Encouraging teamwork, accountability, and leadership development-Promoting a culture of respect, positivity, and continuous improvementThe company believes that hospitality is a competitive advantage in today’s fast-evolving food & beverage industry, particularly among younger consumers seeking experiences and authentic connection in addition to high-quality products.“Operational excellence is not just about systems and procedures – it’s about creating consistency in how guests feel every time they walk through our doors,” said Terry Collinsworth, Director of Franchise Success for Feng Cha. “Our goal is to help every franchisee build a culture where hospitality, attention to detail, and team pride become part of the everyday experience. When operators and team members embrace that mindset, it strengthens guest loyalty and elevates the entire brand.”Feng Cha’s training initiatives are designed to support franchisees at every stage of development, from onboarding and grand opening preparation to ongoing operational coaching and field support. The company continues to refine its systems and standards as it expands into new markets nationwide.At the heart of the brand’s philosophy is the belief that exceptional hospitality creates lasting community impact.“From the moment a guest walks into a Feng Cha store, we want them to feel welcomed, comfortable, and valued,” Chen stated. “Whether they are studying, meeting with friends, or simply enjoying a handcrafted beverage, our mission is to create moments that connect people.”Today, Feng Cha continues to position itself as a next-generation beverage brand focused on premium products, elevated hospitality, and meaningful guest experiences that extend far beyond the beverage itself.About Feng ChaFounded in 2017 in Richardson, Texas, Feng Cha is a premium bubble tea and specialty beverage franchise brand known for its high-quality ingredients, innovative menu offerings, elevated store environments, and hospitality-driven guest experience. The brand operates more than 80 locations across the United States and continues to expand nationally through franchising. Feng Cha’s mission is “to make a positive impact on the people around us and our community, whether small or big.”To learn more about Feng Cha franchise opportunities, visit: www.fengchafranchise.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.