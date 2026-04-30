Feng Cha Invites Guests to Celebrate National Boba Tea Day with Limited-Time Offer Across All Locations

The fast-growing U.S. boba tea brand marks April 30th with a one-day Buy One, Get One 50% Off promotion

National Boba Tea Day is a major moment for our brand and for the category as a whole. It’s a day where attention is at its highest and we want to meet that moment with an offer that feels meaningful.” — Dessie Brown (Director of Marketing, Feng Cha)

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Feng Cha, the rapidly expanding boba tea brand known for its handcrafted drinks and elevated in-store experience, is celebrating National Boba Tea Day on Thursday, April 30, with a nationwide promotion that highlights one of the most important days in the boba tea category.To mark the occasion, Feng Cha will offer a Buy One, Get One 50% Off promotion at all locations across the United States for one day only. The campaign is designed to drive excitement, increase trial, and give customers a compelling reason to celebrate the day with their favorite drinks.“National Boba Tea Day is a major moment for our brand and for the category as a whole,” said Dessie Brown, Director of Marketing at Feng Cha. “It’s a day where attention is at its highest, and we want to meet that moment with an offer that feels meaningful for our customers and impactful for our stores. This is about showing up in a big way and celebrating what makes boba culture so special.”The one-day promotion encourages customers to enjoy more, share more, and experience Feng Cha’s wide range of handcrafted beverages — from classic milk teas to fruit-forward favorites — all while participating in a national moment centered around boba.Founded in 2017, Feng Cha has grown to over 80 locations nationwide, building a reputation for premium ingredients, innovative drink offerings, and a modern, welcoming brand experience. With a focus on creativity and consistency, Feng Cha continues to position itself as a lifestyle-driven brand that blends community and flavor in every cup and offers guests “A Drink As Unique As You.”National Boba Tea Day represents a key opportunity for the brand to engage with customers at scale, introduce new guests to the experience, and reinforce its presence within one of the fastest-growing beverage categories in the U.S.Customers are encouraged to visit their nearest Feng Cha location on April 30th to participate in the celebration. The promotion is only valid in-store and through the Feng Cha app.For more information, visit www.fengchausa.com or follow Feng Cha on social media.

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