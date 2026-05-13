Feng Cha Participates in AAPI Celebration at Southwest Airlines Corporate Headquarters in Dallas.

The fast-growing boba tea brand joined Southwest Airlines for a special event celebrating culture, community, and connection.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Feng Cha proudly participated in a recent AAPI celebration on Thursday, May 7th hosted at the corporate headquarters of Southwest Airlines in Dallas, bringing its signature drinks and community-focused brand experience to attendees.The event brought employees and guests together to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander culture through conversation, connection, and shared experiences. Feng Cha was honored to be included as part of the celebration, serving a selection of fan-favorite beverages and helping create a welcoming, high-energy atmosphere throughout the event.“As a brand that values culture, creativity, and community, it was meaningful for us to be part of a celebration that brought people together in such an authentic way,” said Dessie Brown Jr., Director of Marketing for Feng Cha. “We’re always grateful for opportunities to connect with new audiences and celebrate moments that reflect the diversity and energy of the communities we serve.”Founded with a mission centered around connection and joy, Feng Cha has continued expanding its presence across the United States while building a lifestyle-driven brand rooted in experience and community. The company currently operates more than 80 locations nationwide.The event at Southwest Airlines headquarters reflects Feng Cha’s continued commitment to showing up in meaningful spaces and supporting moments that celebrate culture and bring people together.For more information about Feng Cha, visit https://fengchausa.com/ Photos by The Andersons Photography

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