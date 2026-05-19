Power Automate Workflows Can Now Be Migrated to Google Workspace in Days, Not Months

New Zenphi's capability helps organizations moving from Microsoft 365 to Google Workspace rebuild Power Automate workflows in days instead of months.

This AI-assisted migration support is a great example of AI and AI agent creating real operational value in production.” — Vahid Taslimi, CEO at Zenphi

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zenphi, an enterprise platform for AI agents and Google workflow automation, today announced a new AI-assisted migration capability designed to help organizations move Microsoft Power Automate workflows into Zenphi.The capability combines Google Gemini with ZAIA, Zenphi’s native AI workflow builder, to analyze exported Power Automate workflow definitions and generate equivalent Zenphi workflow instructions. These instructions can then be used to create Google Workspace-native automations in Zenphi, replacing Microsoft services such as Outlook and Microsoft Teams with Google Workspace equivalents such as Gmail and Google Chat.For companies migrating from Microsoft 365 to Google Workspace, workflow automation has often been one of the hardest systems to move. While files, email, calendars, and documents have mature Google Workspace equivalents, Power Automate workflows frequently need to be rebuilt manually. Depending on the number and complexity of workflows in place, this can turn migration into a months-long project.Zenphi’s AI-assisted approach is designed to remove much of that repetitive reconstruction work and reduce migration timelines from several months to a few days.Bridging a Critical Gap in Microsoft-to-Google MigrationsMost organizations moving from Microsoft 365 to Google Workspace can plan a clear path for their core productivity systems. Documents move to Google Docs, files move to Google Drive, email moves to Gmail, and collaboration moves to Google Chat or Google Meet.Workflow automation is more difficult.Microsoft Power Automate is often deeply embedded into business operations, connecting approvals, notifications, document processes, data updates, task management, and cross-system workflows. These automations often contain complex business logic, dependencies, and integrations that cannot simply be transferred from one environment to another.Until now, companies moving from Microsoft 365 to Google Workspace typically had to recreate these workflows manually. Zenphi’s new AI-assisted migration capability helps teams translate existing Power Automate logic into Zenphi workflows faster, giving Google Workspace customers an enterprise-grade Google workflow automation platform without forcing them to start from scratch.How the AI-Assisted Migration WorksThe migration process uses AI to accelerate workflow reconstruction while still allowing teams to review and configure the final automation before deployment.The process works in three steps:1) Export the existing workflow definition from Microsoft Power Automate as a ZIP file.2) Submit the exported file to Google Gemini with a prompt instructing it to generate equivalent Zenphi workflow instructions. Gemini analyzes the workflow structure and maps Microsoft services such as Outlook and Microsoft Teams to Google Workspace equivalents such as Gmail and Google Chat.3) Paste the Gemini-generated instructions into ZAIA, Zenphi’s AI workflow builder, which generates the corresponding workflow inside Zenphi for final configuration, testing, and deployment.In a live demonstration, a Power Automate workflow migration happened in minutes. A workflow that monitored incoming emails, performed AI-powered language detection and sentiment analysis, and posted results to Microsoft Teams was recreated in Zenphi. The new workflow triggers from Gmail, uses Google Gemini for language and sentiment analysis, and routes notifications to Google Chat, with only minor configuration needed before going live.Early Migration Projects Show Timelines Shrinking From Months to DaysBefore today’s announcement, 23 U.S.-based companies completed Power Automate migration projects using this AI-assisted approach.In these projects, migration work that would traditionally have taken three to six months was completed in just a few days, without adding headcount, engaging external consultants, or disrupting ongoing operations.The results demonstrate how AI can create measurable operational value when applied to complex, repetitive business transformation work. Instead of replacing employees, Zenphi’s approach helps teams avoid manually rebuilding workflow logic and allows them to focus on review, optimization, and deployment.“Many organizations want to move from Microsoft 365 to Google Workspace, but their existing Power Automate workflows can make that move slower and more expensive,” said Vahid Taslimi, CEO of Zenphi. “Zenphi already gives Google Workspace customers an enterprise-grade Google workflow automation platform and is often described by customers as the Power Automate for Google . With AI-assisted migration and ZAIA, our AI workflow builder, we can now help teams recreate months’ worth of workflow logic in days. This is where AI creates real operational value: not by replacing people, but by removing the repetitive reconstruction work that slows teams down.”

Migrate a Power Automate Flow to Google Workspace in Minutes

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