AI Workflow Builder and Automation Assistant for Google Workspace Is Here

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zenphi, the leading workflow automation platform built for Google Workspace, today announced the launch of ZAIA (Zenphi AI Assistant), its new AI workflow builder . ZAIA empowers business and operations teams to design, deploy, and optimize automated workflows in minutes — without technical barriers or coding.Turn ideas into workflows in minutesWith ZAIA, organizations can move from manual processes to fully automated workflows by simply describing what they want in plain English. The assistant instantly generates a complete automation flow that teams can review, customize, and launch. From approvals and onboarding to invoice processing and customer support, ZAIA enables teams to automate across Google Workspace and beyond — accelerating project timelines to just minutes.Key benefits of ZAIA include:— Instant Workflow Drafts: Automatically generate workflows with the right triggers, actions, and logic.— No-Code Simplicity: Design and launch multi-step processes with no technical barriers.— Smart Recommendations: Access best-practice automation patterns tailored to your needs.— Native Google Workspace Integration: Automate Gmail, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Admin Console, and more.Real-world use cases for AI workflow automations any business can build using Zenphi AI Automation Assistant include HR workflows (like employees onboarding and offboarding, CV analysis, assessments and more), Operational workflows (like inbox automation), Finance workflows ( invoice processing and such), document classification, approvals, customer feedback analysis, sales pipeline monitoring and more.About ZenphiZenphi is the only no-code process automation platform built specifically for Google Workspace. From IT to HR, Finance, and Operations, Zenphi enables teams to automate complex, multi-step AI-powered workflows across business functions — all without writing code. With native Google Workspace integration and enterprise-grade security, Zenphi helps teams achieve faster time-to-value while reducing operational costs. Access to Zenphi is available now via the Google Cloud Marketplace, allowing organizations to streamline procurement and consolidate billing directly with Google.

