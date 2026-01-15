In-home senior care provider saves 700 hours monthly and enhances patient safety using Zenphi AI-powered automation

Care to Stay Home saves 700 hours monthly and cuts compliance risk by using Zenphi’s AI to automate transcription and incident detection for 1,100 daily calls.

Most AI tools operate on a best-effort basis, but businesses can’t leave results to chance. Zenphi’s Deterministic AI Agents ensure predictable outcomes every single time.” — Vahid Taslimi, CEO at Zenphi

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Care to Stay Home, a premier provider of in-home senior care, successfully deployed a pioneering AI-driven operations automation powered by Zenphi. By automating the transcription and analysis of over 1,000 daily calls, the agency has recaptured up to 700 administrative hours per month and established a new industry standard for real-time compliance and risk detection in home health care.𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 "𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐋𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧" 𝐂𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐬In the high-stakes environment of elderly care, communication is constant. Care to Stay Home’s operations team handles nearly 1,100 calls daily, covering everything from emergency incident reports and caregiver injuries to urgent scheduling changes. Previously, these calls required manual transcription by a team of eight, leading to a "documentation lag" that risked missing critical compliance events."We were losing over 5,000 hours annually to manual data entry," said Parker Wells, COO of Care to Stay Home. "Relying on human memory in a high-volume environment isn't just inefficient—it’s a compliance risk. We needed a way to turn voice conversations into structured, actionable data instantly."𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐤 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐇𝐈𝐏𝐀𝐀-𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐈By integrating Zenphi’s automation orchestrator with Google Voice and Salesforce, Care to Stay Home has transformed its phone system into a proactive "system of record." The new AI-powered workflow delivers:1) Automated Risk Triage: Transcripts are instantly scanned for high-risk keywords (e.g., "fall," "injury," or "illness"), flagging critical incidents for management immediately.2) Massive Operational Recovery: The agency saved 450–700 hours per month, allowing schedulers to focus on patient care rather than paperwork.3) Platform Consolidation: Beyond call analysis, Zenphi replaced unstable third-party integrations between Salesforce and QuickBooks, reducing technical outages and licensing costs."The biggest barrier to AI adoption in healthcare isn't a lack of intelligence; it’s a lack of predictability," said Vahid Taslimi, CEO of Zenphi. "Most 'black box' AI tools operate on a best-effort basis, but in a compliance-heavy environment, you can’t leave your data handling to chance. At Zenphi, we’ve pioneered Deterministic AI Agents ™ for Google Workspace. Our approach is different because we separate the intelligence from the orchestration. While AI handles the data extraction and analysis, the workflow defines the execution path. This ensures that for every patient call or caregiver report, the outcome is governed by explicit logic, human approvals, and a full audit trail. By using Deterministic AI Agents, we’re enabling leaders like Care to Stay Home to deploy AI that delivers a predictable, high-fidelity result every single time"𝐀 𝐒𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞Zenphi provided Care to Stay Home a HIPAA-aligned framework that allows the agency to scale without a linear increase in overhead. The agency plans to expand the partnership to include automated caregiver replacement outreach and AI-driven coaching based on historical call data."Our goal is to grow the organization without growing the cost of our operations at the same rate," added Wells. "Zenphi gives us a single platform to handle call analysis, compliance, and system integrations, creating a foundation for end-to-end automation."About Care to Stay Home: Care to Stay Home is a private-pay in-home care provider based in California, dedicated to providing high-quality, compassionate care to elderly clients through a highly coordinated, distributed workforce of professional caregivers.About Zenphi: Zenphi is the leading no-code AI automation tool built specifically for companies using Google Workspace. It enables organizations in highly regulated industries, like healthcare, to automate business processes and complex workflows, manage data, and integrate systems with ease and security.

