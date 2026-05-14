Americase International to Release 'Mastering Lithium-Ion Battery Safety,' a First-of-Its-Kind Industry Guide

Debuting June 18 in Annapolis, the practitioner guide delivers real-world frameworks for the safe transportation, handling, and storage of lithium-ion batteries

This book brings together real-world experience to help organizations better understand risk, strengthen compliance, and build safer, more reliable processes across a wide range of industries.” — Robby Kinsala, CEO of Americase International

WAXAHACHIE, TX, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Americase International, a leading unified provider of custom packaging, testing, and regulatory consulting solutions for the transportation, handling, and storage of hazardous materials and high-value goods, today announced the upcoming release of Mastering Lithium-Ion Battery Safety. The book is a first-of-its-kind, hands-on practitioner guide that delivers real-world frameworks for safely transporting, handling, and storing lithium-ion batteries—addressing the associated risks, regulatory compliance requirements, and containment strategies. It will debut at a live industry launch event on June 18, 2026, at Blackwall Hitch in Annapolis, MD.

As lithium-ion batteries become increasingly embedded across critical infrastructure and global supply chains, organizations face growing complexity in managing safety, regulatory compliance, and operational risk. Mastering Lithium-Ion Battery Safety establishes a practical, end-to-end framework for addressing these challenges—spanning the transport, storage, and handling of lithium-ion batteries, from initial compliance through recall response and logistics.

Authored by Robby Kinsala, CEO of Americase International; Chris Egloff, Chief Revenue Officer of Americase International; and Ryan Paquet, President of HazMat Safety Consulting—with contributions from industry experts across the Americase International family of companies—the book is designed to help organizations move beyond reactive risk management and implement proactive, systems-based safety strategies.

“The rapid adoption of lithium-ion batteries across industries has created an urgent need for clear, practical guidance around safe transportation, handling, and storage,” said Robby Kinsala, CEO of Americase International. “This book brings together real-world experience to help organizations better understand risk, strengthen compliance, and build safer, more reliable processes across a wide range of industries.”

To mark the release, Americase International will host a curated industry event bringing together executives, compliance leaders, logistics professionals, and safety innovators across the lithium-ion ecosystem. The event is designed to advance the conversation around safely transporting, handling, and storing lithium-ion batteries—while fostering collaboration among those shaping the future of safety and regulatory practices in global supply chains.

The program will feature a keynote from the authors on the ideas and insights behind the book, a panel discussion with industry leaders on emerging safety and regulatory challenges, and a live Q&A focused on actionable strategies for organizations managing the transportation, handling, and storage of lithium-ion batteries. The event will also include the official book reveal and signing, along with opportunities for media interviews and executive engagement.

“The industry is at a critical inflection point where lithium-ion battery safety requires a more structured and proactive approach,” said Chris Egloff, Chief Revenue Officer at Americase International. “This event brings leaders together to share insights, challenge assumptions, and move the industry forward with practical, real-world solutions.”

Event Details:

Who: Americase International and invited industry leaders

What: Book launch event and industry forum on the safe transportation, handling, and storage of lithium-ion batteries

When: June 18, 2026, from 2:30 to 5:30 pm EST

Where: Blackwall Hitch Annapolis, 400 6th St, Annapolis, MD 21403

Why: To advance industry-wide understanding and implementation of safety best practices for the transportation, handling, and storage of lithium-ion batteries—covering regulatory compliance and evolution, recalls, logistics, insurance, and policy.

A livestream of the event’s keynote, panel, and speakers will be available here.

Mastering Lithium-Ion Battery Safety is written for professionals responsible for safely transporting, handling, and storing lithium-ion batteries—including engineers, operations and logistics teams, compliance leaders, insurance professionals, manufacturers, and any organization managing lithium-ion battery risk in their supply chain.

Members of the media are invited to attend. Interview opportunities will be available with the authors and Americase International leadership, along with access to expert perspectives on one of the fastest-evolving safety challenges in modern infrastructure.

For more information, or to join the pre-sale list, visit our website.

Interested in attending the Book Launch in person? Please complete the form and we will reach out with details.

About Americase International

Americase International delivers end-to-end mission-critical protection solutions through integrated engineering, testing, and regulatory expertise. Combining the capabilities of HazMat Safety Consulting, Americase, and Fulcrum Testing, the company helps organizations safely validate, package, and deploy high-value and hazardous products worldwide. Serving leaders across aerospace, defense, energy, medical, technology, and other highly regulated industries, Americase International provides comprehensive lifecycle support—from engineering through testing, compliance, containment, and global market access. All aluminum and steel cases are manufactured in the United States using nearly 100% U.S.-sourced materials. With 200+ years of combined regulatory experience and 50+ years of expertise in engineering, testing, and manufacturing innovation, Americase International helps organizations navigate complexity with confidence, delivering proven solutions where failure is not an option. For more information, visit https://www.AmericaseInternational.com.

About HazMat Safety Consulting

HazMat Safety Consulting (HSC), a division of Americase International, was founded in 2012 to help organizations navigate the complex world of dangerous goods transportation with confidence. Backed by 200+ years of combined regulatory leadership, HSC translates evolving U.S. and international compliance requirements into clear strategies, training, and systems that reduce risk and streamline operations. From lithium battery transport and special permits to expert audits and compliance remediation, HSC empowers clients to stay ahead of regulations, avoid costly disruptions, and protect their brand through tailored, expert-driven support. For more information, visit www.hazmatsafety.com.

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