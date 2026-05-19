Cambay Solutions Joins Elite Ranks as Microsoft FastTrack Portfolio Partner

U.S.-based Microsoft Solutions Partner gains elite status, unlocking co-engineering access to accelerate cloud deployments for North American enterprises.

KATY, TX, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cambay Solutions just leveled up. The USA-based Microsoft Solutions Partner, a staple for enterprises across North America and Canada, has officially been named a Microsoft FastTrack Portfolio Partner.This isn't just another badge for the collection. It’s an exclusive invitation into a small circle of global system integrators trusted by Microsoft to handle their most complex Cloud deployments. To get here, Cambay had to prove they don't just talk about "Success by Design" methodology; they live it. Microsoft vetted their entire portfolio of Dynamics 365 and Power Platform projects, confirming a level of technical maturity that few firms actually hit.Why This Matters for the Real WorldBeing a FastTrack Portfolio Partner means Cambay now works in lockstep with Microsoft’s own engineering teams. For businesses, this translates to less red tape and much faster results. It removes the guesswork from digital transformation. By pulling Microsoft’s internal customer success program directly into their workflow, Cambay can spot risks before they become roadblocks and get software into the hands of users in record time."We aren't in the business of just installing software and walking away," says Aaron Caipen, CEO at Cambay Solutions. "We’re here to deliver actual business outcomes. This recognition proves Cambay is operating at the highest level possible. It gives us a massive boost in how we collaborate with Microsoft to serve our clients from New York to Vancouver."The Edge for ClientsWhen a company partners with Cambay, they’re now getting a direct line to Microsoft’s best practices. The benefits are clear and immediate:• Engineering-Grade Guidance: Strategies backed by the people who actually built the software.• Speed to Market: No more endless deployment cycles. Dynamics 365 and Power Platform go live faster.• Total Quality Control: Every project sits under the watchful eye of a Center of Excellence (CoE) to keep quality high and risks low.A Quick Note on the Official DirectoryIf you’re looking for them on the official Microsoft partner list, you’ll find them under the name "Cambay." Microsoft has already confirmed a slight naming quirk in their current system, and they'll have the full "Cambay Solutions" title updated in the next cycle. Rest assured, the expertise and the team behind the name are the same world-class group.About Cambay SolutionsCambay Solutions is a USA-based Microsoft Solutions Partner focused on helping enterprises across North America and Canada win in the digital age. They specialize in cloud modernization, data analytics, and business applications, turning high-level strategy into everyday execution.Media Contact:Cambay Solutions Sales Teamsales@cambaysolutions.com+1-832-400-7004

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