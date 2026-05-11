Cambay Solutions to Host Free Webinar on Maximizing AI Potential with Microsoft Copilot in Dynamics 365 CE

Maximizing AI Potential with Microsoft Copilot in Dynamics 365

Industry experts Bill Kinahan and Mandar Zope provide actionable roadmap for Sales, Service, and Field Service transformation.

KATY, TX, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --USA – May 11, 2026 – Cambay Solutions , a leading Microsoft Solutions Partner headquartered in the USA, today announced a free educational webinar titled " Unlocking the Power of Copilot & Agents in Microsoft Dynamics 365 CE." The live online event is scheduled for May 13, 2026, at 2:00 PM Central Standard Time (CST).As organizations race to adopt generative AI, many struggle to move beyond generic use cases. This webinar addresses that gap by focusing specifically on the native integration of Microsoft Copilot within the Dynamics 365 ecosystem.The 60-minute session will be hosted by two of Cambay Solutions’ leading voices:• Bill Kinahan, CRM Practice Director: A veteran in customer engagement strategies and CRM architecture.• Mandar Zope, AI Practice Director: An expert in responsible AI, machine learning operations, and Copilot Studio deployment.Agenda Highlights:The webinar will provide a deep dive into four critical D365 modules:1. Sales: Utilizing AI for email drafting, opportunity summarization, and sentiment analysis to shorten sales cycles.2. Customer Service: Auto-generating case summaries and knowledge articles to boost agent productivity.3. Customer Insights: Designing AI-driven customer journeys and predicting behavioral triggers.4. Field Service: Streamlining work orders, technician scheduling, and providing AI-driven troubleshooting guidance.A significant portion of the event will be dedicated to Microsoft Copilot Studio, demonstrating how organizations can build custom AI agents tailored to unique business processes, integrate external data sources, and automate complex workflows while maintaining governance and security.“Copilot is not a future concept; it is a present-day productivity lever,” said Bill Kinahan, CRM Practice Lead at Cambay Solutions. “In this webinar, we aren't just showing demos. We are teaching administrators and business leaders exactly how to configure, deploy, and scale these tools safely.”Mandar Zope, AI Practice Lead, added, “The real magic happens when you extend Copilot using Copilot Studio. We will show attendees how to turn a generic AI into a specialized agent that knows your specific inventory, pricing, or service logic.”Who Should Attend:The session is designed for business decision-makers, CRM administrators, solution architects, and operations managers in sales, marketing, and service industries.Registration:Attendance is free, but registration is required. Interested parties can register at: https://events.teams.microsoft.com/event/39bb475e-9aaf-4dfe-9d86-0771f0d2a88e@357bea7e-599c-4b9b-9f10-2fcb3e058f43 About Cambay Solutions:Cambay Solutions is a premier Microsoft Solutions Partner specializing in Dynamics 365, Power Platform, and AI-driven digital transformation. With a focus on the USA market, Cambay delivers enterprise-grade solutions that bridge the gap between business strategy and technological execution.

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