Cambay Solutions to Host Webinar on AI-Accelerated Engineering: 'Ship Faster, Break Less'

Cambay Solutions to Host Webinar on AI-Accelerated Engineering

Industry experts offer a dual perspective on technical integration and human adoption, delivering a roadmap to move AI.

KATY, TX, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cambay Solutions , a leading Microsoft solutions partner , today announced it will host a live webinar, “Ship Faster, Break Less: AI-Accelerated Engineering for the Real World,” on April 15, 2026, at 2:00 PM CST.As organizations race to embed artificial intelligence into their software development lifecycles, many are discovering a critical paradox: while AI accelerates code generation, it does not automatically accelerate delivery. Despite developer adoption of AI tools surpassing 84%, code review times have increased by as much as 91%, creating a new bottleneck in the engineering workflow.This complimentary, live webinar will tackle that paradox head-on, offering a clear, actionable path forward. Hosted by Mandar Zope, AI Practice Lead, and Lisa Michelsen, Organizational Change Management (OCM) Lead at Cambay Solutions, the session will provide a rare dual perspective that bridges the gap between technical capability and organizational readiness.“Most organizations are stuck in what we call ‘Pilot Purgatory.’ They have enthusiastic developers using AI, but they lack the governance, trust, and workflows to scale those wins across the enterprise,” said Mandar Zope. “Our research and experience show that 87% of AI initiatives stall before ever reaching production. The issue isn’t the code, it’s the cultural and structural friction surrounding it.”The webinar will address the growing “trust gap” in engineering teams. Despite high usage rates, nearly 90% of engineers report they do not trust AI-generated output without manual verification, often resorting to time-consuming “sanity checks.” This verification tax negates many of the productivity gains promised by AI coding assistants.“It’s not enough to simply hand developers a new tool and expect productivity to soar,” commented Lisa Michelsen. “Engineers are naturally resistant to workflows that feel opaque or threaten professional autonomy. Our session will focus on the human side of the equation: how to build trust, reduce resistance, and create a culture where AI is seen as a collaborative partner rather than a replacement.”Attendees will be guided through Cambay’s proven Assess → Pilot → Scale playbook, a governance-first framework designed to embed AI into engineering with measurable results. The discussion will also cover the four pillars of control necessary for managing autonomous systems: Golden Paths, Guardrails, Safety Nets, and Manual Review Workflows.Key takeaways from the April 15th webinar include:• Identifying where AI delivers genuine impact across the seven phases of the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC).• Strategies to combat the “code review crisis” and manage the increased velocity of AI-generated code.• A framework for moving developers from conditional distrust to empowered, AI-augmented workflows.• Best practices for establishing guardrails and governance that enable speed without sacrificing security or stability.This event is designed for a broad audience, including Engineering Leaders, IT Executives, Development Managers, and Change Management professionals navigating the complexities of AI adoption.Event Details:• What: Ship Faster, Break Less: AI-Accelerated Engineering for the Real World• When: April 15, 2026 | 2:00 PM CST• Hosts: Mandar Zope (AI Practice Lead) and Lisa Michelsen (OCM Lead), Cambay Solutions• Registration: https://assets-usa.mkt.dynamics.com/e8e1088e-0311-45ff-b82d-097607ac6a8b/digitalassets/standaloneforms/86dc92d3-8b1d-f111-8341-000d3a36556d?readableEventId=AI-Accelerated_Engineering_for_the_Real_World2838603913 About Cambay SolutionsCambay Solutions is a premier Microsoft solutions partner company dedicated to helping organizations transform data chaos into clarity and accelerate engineering excellence. By combining deep technical expertise with strategic business acumen, Cambay empowers businesses to unify their data platforms and adopt emerging technologies like AI with confidence and measurable ROI. For more information, visit - https://cambaysolutions.com/solutions/

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