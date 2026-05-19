Intelligent Waves Demonstrates Coalition Command and Control Without a Trusted Network at Air Combat Command Raptor Town

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TWICS 2026 presentations and live Joint Base Langley-Eustis demonstration highlight GRAYPATH, DENet, and EPCE for resilient collaboration and decision advantage

The future battlefield will not provide trusted infrastructure on demand.” — Marqus Hutchinson, CTO of Intelligent Waves

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the Tactical Wireless Communications Symposium (TWICS 2026, held May 4-7) and Air Combat Command’s Deployable Communication Day (“Raptor Town”) at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Intelligent Waves demonstrated operational capability enabling secure coalition collaboration and command and control in contested, degraded, intermittent, and limited communications environments.Across both events, Intelligent Waves demonstrated how coalition and joint mission partners can establish secure collaboration, sustain command and control, and move critical information across available network paths without relying on any single trusted network. Recent conflicts have reinforced the operational reality that communications are routinely disrupted, coalition systems are often incompatible, and forces must be able to operate securely in these environments.“The future battlefield will not provide trusted infrastructure on demand,” said Marqus Hutchinson, Chief Technology Officer of Intelligent Waves. “At TWICS and Raptor Town, we demonstrated practical operational capability: secure collaboration stood up quickly, available transport paths were aggregated and protected, and mission users were able to maintain decision velocity in a contested communications environment. This is the kind of capability joint and coalition forces need when networks are degraded, disrupted, or cannot be trusted.”TWICS 2026 Thought LeadershipAt TWICS 2026, Intelligent Waves delivered two featured presentations focused on coalition communications and operations over untrusted infrastructure.The first, “Coalition Collaboration Without Persistent Infrastructure,” introduced the Ephemeral Partner Collaboration Environment, or EPCE, a rapidly deployable, zero-trust collaboration environment designed to support mission partner coordination without persistent infrastructure or data at rest.The second, “Operating Securely Over Untrusted Infrastructure,” showcased DENet™, the Digital Enterprise Network, and GRAYPATH, Intelligent Waves’ low-signature, multi-path transport capability designed to move data securely across networks that may be disrupted, contested, or untrusted by design.Raptor Town Live DemonstrationAt ACC A6 Deployable Communications Day, Intelligent Waves integrated its capabilities with technologies from selected mission partners in a realistic operational scenario. The demonstration showed how joint and coalition users can maintain resilient communications, prioritize mission traffic, and collaborate securely across diverse transport paths.The demonstration highlighted:1. Resilient, low-signature communications supporting continuous command and control2. Multi-path aggregation and signature obfuscation using GRAYPATH3. Application-aware routing and prioritization across diverse transport paths4. On-demand coalition collaboration through EPCE5. Secure mobility through Hypori, including bring-your-own-device continuity under disruption6. Technology partners contributing to the demonstration included Hypori, Ultra Intelligence & Communications, Juniper Networks, and Hascall-Denke.About Intelligent WavesIntelligent Waves, a veteran-owned organization, delivers secure, innovative technology solutions for defense and intelligence missions. Specializing in cybersecurity, data science, systems and network engineering, software development, and cognitive human performance, we empower those who serve by delivering mission-focused solutions that enhance resilience, readiness, and national security across operational domains. For more information, visit https://www.intelligentwaves.com Media Contact:Gal Borenstein, CEOThe Borenstein GroupTel: 703-385-8178E: Gal@Borensteingroup.com

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