Intelligent Waves Secures CMMC Level 2 Certification for Cyber Defense and Strategic Growth in Defense Industrial Base

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Intelligent Waves Secures CMMC Level 2 Certification, Enhancing Cyber Defense and Strategic Growth in the Defense Industrial Base

This certification is more than a compliance milestone; it is a strategic inflection point and business enabler. It demonstrates our commitment to protecting sensitive national security information.” — James Howell, Intelligent Waves' Chief Information Officer

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intelligent Waves , a leading provider of mission-focused, multi-domain operational expertise and innovation, today announced that it has successfully achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2 . This milestone reinforces Intelligent Waves’ commitment to safeguarding Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and positions it among a select group of organizations authorized to support critical Department of War (DoW) programs.CMMC Level 2 certification represents a rigorous, independently assessed validation of an organization’s ability to implement and sustain 110 security practices aligned with National Institute of Standards and Technology SP 800-171. The process requires significant investment in cybersecurity architecture, policy development, continuous monitoring, and workforce training, often taking months to years to operationalize fully.“This certification is more than a compliance milestone; it is a strategic inflection point and business enabler,” said James Howell, Chief Information Officer at Intelligent Waves. “It validates our operational maturity, strengthens trust with our partners, and demonstrates our commitment to protecting sensitive national security information.”A Competitive Advantage in a Crowded FieldAn estimated 80,000 companies across the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) are expected to require CMMC Level 2 certification to remain eligible for DoW contracts. However, only a small percentage have achieved certification to date, creating a significant competitive divide between compliant and non-compliant organizations.Enabling Secure Mobility with Hypori A cornerstone of Intelligent Waves’ cybersecurity strategy is adopting Hypori to enable secure Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) access and eliminate CUI exposure on endpoint devices.Hypori’s virtual mobile infrastructure ensures that:1. No CUI is stored, processed, or transmitted on the physical device2. All sensitive data remains within a secure, controlled environment3. Users can securely access corporate resources from personal devicesThis approach aligns directly with CMMC Level 2 requirements by enforcing strong boundary protections, access controls, and data protection mechanisms, while simultaneously enhancing workforce mobility and the user experience.A Foundation for the FutureWith CMMC Level 2 certification achieved, Intelligent Waves is well-positioned to scale its operations, pursue new defense opportunities, and continue investing in advanced cybersecurity capabilities.As the DoW continues to roll out CMMC requirements across its supply chain, certified organizations like Intelligent Waves will play a critical role in strengthening the collective security posture of the Defense Industrial Base.Media Contact:Gal Borenstein, CEOThe Borenstein GroupT: 703-385-8178E: Gal@BorensteinGroup.com

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