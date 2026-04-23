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Intelligent Waves Selected as Strategic Partner for Navy OPTEVFOR Cybersecurity Operational Test and Evaluation Contract.

Our selection reflects Intelligent Waves’ expertise in red team operations, RMF support, test execution, tool development, and cybersecurity infrastructure design.” — Tony Crescenzo, Intelligent Waves CEO

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intelligent Waves , a leader in mission-focused IT and cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce its selection as a strategic partner on the Tharros team for the Navy Operational Test and Evaluation Force (OPTEVFOR) Cybersecurity Operational Test and Evaluation (OT&E) contract in Norfolk, Virginia.Through this partnership, Intelligent Waves will deliver mission-critical cyber capabilities to protect Navy operational systems, assure data integrity, and empower informed decision-making at all levels of command.This award expands Intelligent Waves’ presence within the U.S. Navy and advances its reputation for safeguarding Department of War networks and enabling operational superiority. “Our selection reflects Intelligent Waves’ expertise in red team operations, RMF support, test execution, tool development, and cybersecurity infrastructure design,” said Tony Crescenzo, CEO of Intelligent Waves. “We look forward to helping OPTEVFOR strengthen its cyber posture in collaboration with Tharros.”The contract scope encompasses robust RMF support, cyber test execution, cybersecurity toolset management, infrastructure design, and DCAT requirements – delivering advanced protections for operational decision data.With proven past performance and innovative solutions, Intelligent Waves is ready to provide secure, resilient, and mission-aligned cybersecurity support in partnership with Tharros and the Navy.About Intelligent WavesIntelligent Waves, a veteran-owned organization, delivers secure, innovative technology solutions for defense and intelligence missions. Specializing in cybersecurity, data science, systems and network engineering, software development, and cognitive human performance, we empower those who serve by delivering mission-focused solutions that enhance resilience, readiness, and national security across operational domains. For more information, visit www.intelligentwaves.com Media Point of Contact:Gal S. Borenstein, CEOThe Borenstein GroupT: 703-385-8178E: Gal@BorensteinGroup.com

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