PDQ Appoints Emily Glass and Shaun Clowes to Board of Directors to Support Next Phase of Growth

New board members bring deep SaaS, product, and operational expertise as PDQ continues to scale its platform and expand its market reach

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PDQ, a leader in autonomous endpoint management (AEM) solutions, today announced the addition of Emily Glass and Shaun Clowes to its Board of Directors. Both executives bring decades of experience scaling high-growth software companies and will help guide PDQ through its next phase of expansion.

“PDQ has always been built by and for IT professionals,” said Dan Cook, CEO of PDQ. “As we continue to grow and evolve our platform, Emily and Shaun’s experience building and scaling SaaS businesses will help us stay focused on delivering simple, reliable solutions that meet the needs of modern IT teams.”

Emily Glass is an executive coach and strategic advisor who most recently served as President and CEO of Syncro. Previously, she held senior executive roles at Datto, where she was instrumental in the company’s growth. Emily brings deep domain expertise in the MSP industry and a proven track record of scaling teams and organizations to achieve market leadership.

“PDQ understands that IT teams need tools that are powerful, reliable, and easy to use,” said Glass. “I’m excited to support the company as it continues to grow and expand its impact across the market.”

Shaun Clowes is currently Chief Product Officer at Confluent and previously held senior product leadership roles at MuleSoft and Atlassian, where he helped scale software products to millions of users worldwide. His experience building customer-focused, high-growth platforms will support PDQ’s continued innovation in cloud-based automation and endpoint management.

“Great products aren’t built around features — they’re built around removing friction. PDQ has a rare combination of simplicity, power, and customer focus, and I’m excited to help the team scale that foundation into a platform that companies can rely on as they grow.”

As part of its broader growth strategy, PDQ is continuing to invest in its cloud-native platform and expand the capabilities available to modern IT teams. In 2025, the company’s team grew by more than 13%. And in recent months, PDQ expanded its Package Library to include more than 500 packages and introduced new integrations with Zapier, Freshworks, and Jira. PDQ has also continued to add new capabilities, including AI features, designed to help IT teams work more efficiently across increasingly complex environments.

These investments reflect PDQ’s commitment to meeting the evolving needs of IT professionals across industries. That includes continued innovation for internal IT teams as well as expanded support for managed service providers (MSPs), as the company broadens its reach and builds for its next phase of growth.

For more information about PDQ, visit www.pdq.com

About PDQ

PDQ builds IT management tools that are simple, secure, and pretty damn quick. Trusted by system administrators, MSPs, and IT professionals worldwide, PDQ’s suite of autonomous endpoint management (AEM) products streamline patching, deployment, and vulnerability and endpoint management across Windows and macOS devices. Founded in 2001 and based in Salt Lake City, Utah, PDQ is trusted by over 33,000 customers and has received G2 Leader and High Performer awards across Endpoint Management, Patch Management, and Remote Support.

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