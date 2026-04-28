PDQ Launches Updates to Improve Visibility, Organization, and IT Workflows

The latest updates give IT teams more visibility, more control, and less guesswork across patching, deployment, and endpoint management.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PDQ today announced its new features, delivering new capabilities that help IT teams standardize software, organize deployments more effectively, and take action faster without adding complexity.

The latest updates include:

• New PowerShell Scanner

• New Software tab for fleet-wide application visibility

• New folder-based organization in Packages,

• Expanded Package Library with more than 500 ready-to-deploy packages

• New integrations with Zapier, Freshworks, and Jira

• New in-product Help menu

“IT teams need visibility and control, but they also need tools that don’t slow them down,” said Mark Littlefield, VP of Product at PDQ. “This release is all about helping teams see what matters, stay organized as their environments grow, and move from insight to action faster.”

PowerShell Scanner for Custom Inventory

PDQ Connect now includes a PowerShell Scanner, giving IT teams a flexible way to collect custom device data and surface it directly in inventory. Admins can write a script in the console or upload a .ps1 file, validate it on a test device, and then use the results across filtering, reporting, device groups, and automations. That gives teams a scalable way to track the system, application, and configuration data that matters most in their environment.

Fleet-Wide Software Visibility

The new Software tab gives IT teams a single view of what’s installed across their fleet, making it easy to see what’s missing, outdated, and vulnerable. Instead of building reports or manually creating groups, admins can quickly identify devices that need attention and deploy updates in just a few clicks.

Expanded Package Library

PDQ expanded the Package Library to more than 500 ready-to-deploy packages. Every package is validated, tested, and maintained by PDQ before it reaches customer environments, helping teams spend less time building packages and more time getting software where it needs to go.

Deployment Insights

Coming soon: New deployment visibility gives IT teams clearer insight into what’s happening across deployments so they can understand outcomes faster and respond more quickly when something needs attention.

Integrations with Zapier, Freshworks, and Jira

New integrations with Zapier, Freshworks, and Jira help PDQ Connect fit into existing workflows. Whether teams want to trigger deployments from business processes or take action from inside a ticket, PDQ now works more naturally with the systems they already rely on.

In-Product Help and Documentation Access

The new Help menu brings documentation search, release notes, system status, and community links into one convenient place. Users can also use Ask our Docs to get clear, step-by-step answers pulled from PDQ’s knowledge base, complete with citations.

Package Organization with Folders

As deployment libraries grow, staying organized gets harder. New foldering in the Packages tab helps teams keep their libraries clean and structured with preset PDQ-managed categories and custom folders of their own. That means less reliance on naming conventions and an easier way to scale patching and deployment workflows over time.

The April feature bundle reflects PDQ’s continued investment in making endpoint management simpler, faster, and more effective for IT teams managing distributed Windows and macOS environments. Watch our live webcast on Thursday at 10 a.m. MT to learn more.

About PDQ

PDQ builds IT management tools that are simple, secure, and pretty damn quick. Trusted by system administrators, MSPs, and IT professionals worldwide, PDQ’s autonomous endpoint management (AEM) products streamline patching, deployment, and vulnerability and endpoint management across Windows and macOS devices. Founded in 2001 and based in Salt Lake City, Utah, PDQ is built for sysadmins, by sysadmins, and trusted by over 33,000 customers. Learn more at pdq.com.

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