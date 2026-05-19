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Local Attorneys Presented “When You Turn 18 Program” to Mariposa County High School Seniors

This year marked the 19th year that Mariposa Superior Court Presiding Judge Anita Starchman Bryant arranged the “When You Turn 18” program. A range of issues were addressed including driving under the influence, insurance, rental agreements, credit, working and taxes, crimes and consequences, dealing with domestic violence, civil laws and lawsuits, and finding legal help.

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Local Attorneys Presented “When You Turn 18 Program” to Mariposa County High School Seniors

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