Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,347 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,996 in the last 365 days.

California Supreme Court Sets New, Tougher Standard for Blanket Challenges of Judges

(Subscription required) The unanimous court held that a 50-year-old case affirming the blanket disqualification of individual judges does not mesh with the realities of California's judiciary today.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

California Supreme Court Sets New, Tougher Standard for Blanket Challenges of Judges

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.