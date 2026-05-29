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Is the death penalty racist? California Supreme Court advances case to eliminate it

The case is unusual because it does not involve the appeal of any legal matters decided by a lower court. Instead, the state public defenders who represent condemned inmates and several civil rights groups are asking the justices simply to overturn the state’s death penalty law, which they say is illegal because it is applied more heavily to defendants who are Black or Latino than to whites.

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Is the death penalty racist? California Supreme Court advances case to eliminate it

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