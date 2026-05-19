CRO Leadership Success as Vistatec Accelerates AI-Enabled Localization

Caroline O'Connell shares on a year of transformation, award-winning AI innovation, and a new global expansion strategy.

DUBLIN, DUBLIN, IRELAND, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vistatec, the global multilingual content and AI-enabled localization provider, today celebrates the one-year anniversary of Caroline O'Connell's appointment as Chief Revenue Officer.

Under her leadership, the company has continued to accelerate its position as a trusted ‘AI + Human Expertise’ localization partner for global enterprise clients across technology, life sciences, financial services, and beyond.

O'Connell joined Vistatec in May 2025, bringing 25 years of experience in the localization industry across operational, technical, and executive leadership roles. Her appointment signified a strategic investment as demand for responsible, AI-integrated localization services continues to grow.

A Year of Momentum

Vistatec's past twelve months have been defined by progress and success. The company opened its new global headquarters at The Eight Building in Dublin, a purpose-built environment designed to support its workforce and anchor the company's continued growth.

Vistatec also received the 2026 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award, with judges specifically recognizing the company's verification-first AI model and the integration of human expertise throughout its AI localization workflows.

"This company made a deliberate decision to build AI the right way, not the fastest way," said O'Connell. "Having an independent panel validate that approach gives us a very clear message to take to enterprise clients: governance and performance are not in tension here. We have proven they can coexist."

A Shifting Enterprise Market

O'Connell noted that the enterprise buyer profile has evolved significantly since she entered the industry. Where client conversations once centered primarily on quality, speed, and cost, today's global brands are asking more sophisticated questions about AI governance, data security, and the role of human expertise in automated workflows.

"The companies that built responsible AI infrastructure early are the ones winning now," she said. "Vistatec built that infrastructure years before it became a requirement. That is a big advantage, and we are seeing it every day in the conversations we are having with customers."

30 Years in Business

As Vistatec prepares to participate in LocWorld55 Dublin in June 2026, O'Connell is focused on deepening the company's presence in high-growth sectors and continuing to invest in the AI capabilities and talent that customers require.

"We are approaching our 30th anniversary as a company," she said. "That longevity clearly shows the trust our customers place in us. Our job is to make sure that trust is warranted at every stage of what is a genuinely transformative period for the industry."

About Vistatec

Vistatec works with many of the world’s most iconic brands to optimize their global commercial potential. Operating since 1997, Vistatec is a recognized leader in AI, localization, and multilingual content solutions. Vistatec partners with businesses to navigate the complexities of global markets and ensure impactful, culturally relevant communications. With our global headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, and locations worldwide, Vistatec continues to lead industry benchmarks through innovative technologies and strategic insights. Learn more at: www.vistatec.com

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